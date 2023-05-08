“Despite the forecast, live like it’s spring.”—Lilly Pulitzer

I don’t know about you, but April’s weather has really put me behind this year. On the nice days, I had to work; on my days off, it was raining, sleeting, or snowing. I finally gave up and worked the last day of April outdoors in the rain and snow mix. When the weather finally cooperates, here’s what needs to be done this month.

It’s time to start hardening off the annuals and vegetables you started indoors. This should be done about 1-2 weeks prior to when you want to set them out in the garden. Place them outside in a shaded, protected location on warm days, and then bring them in at night. Start out with just a few hours and gradually increase the amount of time they are outdoors. Keep them out of strong wind and hard rain, and don’t allow them to dry out. You can also place them in a cold frame, opening it during the day and covering it at night. Set out your Easter lilies in the garden if you keep them. I rescued all the Easter lilies from my church, save one. I tried to rescue that one as well, but the person who donated it decided he wanted it. I think he wants to see if he can grow his lily better than my rescued ones. That’s okay, I enjoy a good gardening challenge.

While cleaning out your perennial beds, inspect iris for the iris borer larvae on the leaves and crush any that you find. Add organic matter to flower beds. It’s also time to fertilize perennials. The most common recommendation is to apply no more than one pound of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet if no compost is used. However, if you apply an inch of compost or leaf mold to your garden every year, you can usually forgo any additional fertilizing. Divide Shasta daisies that need to be divided before they are three inches tall. If you want bigger peony flowers, disbud several branches, and stake them.

For your vegetables, make starter fertilizer by dissolving a half cup of 5-10-5 or 5-10-10 fertilizer in a gallon of water; use a half-cup with each transplant. Plant broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage seedlings when the air temps stay above 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Next plant snap beans, pole beans, sweet corn, and onion plants. Sweet corn that is planted early is supposed to have fewer pest problems. Be prepared to cover young transplants from frost damage by having floating row covers or light tarps handy. With the weather we’ve had lately, I think we should expect just about any kind of weather.

It may be tempting, but do not mow your yard until the grass is at least two-inches tall. Or observe “no mow May” as long as possible to offer early nectar sources for our pollinators. Optimal length is 2 ½ to 3/12 inches tall for healthy grass. Purchase your lawn fertilizer so you’re ready to fertilize around Memorial Day. Fertilize trees and shrubs with slow-release fertilizer if you didn’t get it done earlier in the season. Finally, plant and transplant evergreens before they have new growth.

That’s it for the first half of the month. Let’s hope the weather starts to cooperate and we can get our gardening done without having to fight more cold and rain. Happy spring.