“Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”—Warren Buffett

The last Friday in April is Arbor Day – a day to celebrate, preferably in our gardens and hopefully planting a tree of some sort. The history behind Arbor Day is quite interesting. When the pioneers were moving into the Nebraska territory, they missed all the trees they were leaving behind. Trees served as windbreaks, kept the soil in place, provided fuel and building materials, and shade. In 1872, J. Sterling Morton, a Nebraska newspaper editor, proposed the first tree planting holiday. It is estimated that more than a million trees were planted on that first Arbor Day in Nebraska. Over the years, the holiday spread across the states and today Arbor Day is celebrated in all 50 states.

If you’re lucky enough to have a fourth-grader in your household, you’ll likely even get a tree seedling to plant in celebration of National Arbor Day. There are plenty of reasons to observe Arbor Day and consider planting a tree or two in your own yard.

Trees give off oxygen and help clean the air we breathe. Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “Forests are the lungs of our lands.” If you live in a town or city, they can help absorb pollutant gases such as nitrogen oxides, ozone, and cardon monoxide. According to the Arbor Day Foundation, one tree can absorb nearly 10 pounds of polluted air a year and release 260 pounds of oxygen. They are a great way to help reduce our carbon footprint and combat climate change.

Trees help capture rainwater and prevent soil erosion and water runoff, reducing the risks of floods and landslides. Tree leaves help buffer falling rain and the roots capture pollutants, slow the water’s absorption into the soil, and hold the soil in place.

Trees can help improve biodiversity as they are home to all kinds of insects, fungi, moss, mammals, birds, and plants. When you plant a tree, you’ll provide nesting sites, food, and shelter for a variety of birds and other animals.

A tree can help conserve energy and save you money. You’ll spend less on your energy bills when your house is shaded from the hot sun or protected from cold winter winds. Trees also help increase your home’s value by improving its curb appeal and making your yard more beautiful.

Trees are good for your mental health. There are numerous studies that show spending time in forests and simply looking at trees can reduce stress, lower blood pressure, and improve your mood. Other studies have shown that trees on hospital grounds help improve healing in hospital patients. I know spending time outdoors around trees helps me manage my stress levels.

If you need another reason to plant a tree, consider it as a gift to your kids and grandkids. In fact, we don’t really plant trees for ourselves, they are for our future generations to enjoy. Consider planting a tree this year as a way to show your commitment to the environment and the world around you. Happy Arbor Day.