Security video footage captured multiple juveniles breaking into one of Circus World Museum's buildings, causing damage, the Baraboo Police Department has stated.

Officers are currently investigating a criminal damage complaint that occurred over the weekend at a Circus World Museum building located off Andro Street.

Multiple juveniles broke into the building and caused damage to electronic equipment inside. The individuals fled on foot before police arrived.

The investigating officer was shown an abundance of high definition security video capturing the juveniles in the act.

According to Baraboo Police Chief Rob Sinden, "The Baraboo Police school resource officers have identified the individuals responsible for the damage done at the Circus World Museum."

All the offenders are juveniles. No names are being released.

Sinden said, "We are working on formal referrals for burglary and criminal damage of property to both the Sauk County Department of Human Services and to the Sauk County District Attorney's office."

