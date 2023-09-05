To some, music is life.

Take, for instance, Griffin James’s life. “Music has brought me so much,” the Baraboo resident said. “I met my wife because of music. I have traveled the world because of music. I have become who I am today because of my musical experiences and I really enjoy sharing those experiences with the wonderful community of Baraboo.”

Take, also, Dan Krunnfusz’s life. “For me, singing feels the soul and communicates on a deeper level than words alone or instrumental music alone.”

The musical life of the UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County campus has recently become richer thanks to their lives. James is the university’s new concert band director, and Krunnfusz is now leading their choral programs.

James is the band director at Baraboo High School and has been a longtime player and occasional guest conductor of the campus’s concert band. He has formally taken over as the group’s leader.

“I hope our campus/community band brings people together from all walks of life to share and discover music together,” James said. “I want our band to share that discovery and love of music with our community.”

James has long been part of the Baraboo music community. He’s been band director at Baraboo High School for eight years. Before that, he was band director at Jack Young Middle School. Additionally, he’s president of the Baraboo Theatre Guild and even fronts a local polka band.

“I was definitely a music nerd at a young age,” James said. He liked Mozart and Prokofiev as a child. In high school, he started playing trombone for the jazz band, which led him to other discoveries -- jazz and rock ‘n’ roll.

One day, after a classmate accidentally popped James’ bike tire, he felt bad so he gave him the Led Zeppelin II album. “The first time I listened to the stylings of Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and John Bonham, I was never the same.”

James brings that voracious appetite for music to his students and to the stage. “I’ll show them how certain musical themes and techniques developed 500 years ago are still being used today by popular artists,” he said. “It really is fascinating.”

The concert band was previous helmed by Gerald Stich, professor emeritus at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County. “I am excited, humbled and honored to be in the position to lead this band and to continue the traditions of excellence, enjoyment and camaraderie,” James said.

No auditions are necessary to join the band. Those interested can contact James at gjames@barabooschools.net. Rehearsals are on campus from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday nights during the fall and spring semesters.

On Tuesday evenings, from 6 to 8 p.m., the campus and community choir rehearses. At the podium will be Krunnfusz.

“Singing in a choir brings a feeling of togetherness, friendship and cooperation as a group strives for excellence, similar to the best attributes of team sports,” Krunnfusz said. “But in sports, only the best get to play. In a choir, everyone plays.”

Krunnfusz directed the Madison Boychoir for 14 years and has directed school and community choirs across the country for more than 30 years. He’s been a member of the choir he is now leading.

“My father was a choir director, so I have been singing and playing instruments since I was tiny,” he said.

He grew up in Baraboo and received both his bachelor of arts and master of fine arts in music education from UW-Madison.

He is taking the position formerly held by Deanna Horjus-Lang, who recently stepped down after serving for 12 years.

“I hope the music brings some beauty and joy into the world,” Krunnfusz said.

He is going to encourage young people to sing in the choir and expand the number of community members in the choir’s ranks. “I’d like to be the ‘go to’ choice for singers in the area,” he said.

Actively reaching out to UW students and singers in area high schools, he wants to be a magnet for all interested singers in the area.

For more information about the choir, contact Krunnfusz at krunnfuszd@uwplatt.edu.

No audition is required to join. “Just love of song,” he said. “Come and make some music with us and discover a whole new way of thinking and feeling.”