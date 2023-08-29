Marietta Reuter and her team take the wagon out into the pasture. It’s a beautiful morning in Sauk Prairie to go hunting for cow chips. They’re looking for sturdy ones. Ones that have some weight, but not too heavy. Dense ones. Ones that are 6 inches or so in diameter. A cow chip that has some air bubbles on top is good. Cow chips from grassy pastures are high in fiber and good for throwing great distances.

They gather up several hundred cow chips. Those that are too big, too brittle, too heavy, too small are left behind. Those are good, too, but for compost and giving nutrients back to the pasture; not for the glories of a cow chip throwing competition.

The annual Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw and Festival is nearly here. It takes place Labor Day Weekend at Marion Park, at 145 First St. in Prairie du Sac.

“This has always been huge,” said Reuter, vice president of the Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw and Festival Committee. She’s been involved in the event for decades. “It helps our community in so many ways.”

Thousands come to see hundreds of competitors throw cow chips as far as they possibly can.

Last year, the men’s winner was Prairie du Sac’s Robert Wyss. He threw a cow chip 192 feet, 8 inches, destroying the competition. Nathan Kirwon, of Verona, was a distant second with a 144 foot, 1-inch toss.

The 2022 women’s competition was closer. Olivia Joyce beat out fellow Sauk City resident Liz Wood, with a throw of 130 feet, 6 inches. Wood came in second, tossing a turd 114 feet, 5 inches.

Top 10 competitors came from such places as Ames, Iowa; Homer Glen, Illinois; and Naperville, Illinois.

“Last year I heard a kid saying it was better than Disney,” Reuter said. “I don’t know about that, but it’s fun. It’s a great and affordable family event.”

There is much more to the weekend than chucking poop.

Festivities begin on Friday. West on 12, a Madison rock band plays at Marion Park from 5 to 9 p.m. The cow chip corporate throw starts at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday features volleyball tournaments, parades, children’s activities, and, of course, more cow chip throwing.

Other highlights include a 5K and 10K run at 8 a.m. There’s a cow chip breakfast (in name only; no cow chips are being served) at 8 a.m., too. Volleyball begins at 9 a.m., as does an arts and crafts fair. The fair runs until 5 p.m. and includes more than 125 exhibitors.

Children’s activities begin at 9 a.m. and run throughout the day. Activities include comedy acts, juggling, animal encounters and a kid’s pedal pull.

The Tournament of Chips Parade starts at noon. The parade route starts on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and First Street. At Grand Avenue it turns left to 13th Street. It turns left again, heading down Sycamore Street to its conclusion at Hemlock Street.

Music will be heard throughout the event at Marion Park on Saturday.

Tony Rocker will have an Elvis Presley tribute show from 9:30 a.m. to noon. VO5, a dance band from Madison, performs from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Finally, High Mileage, a band from Viroqua that plays music from the 1970s, ‘80s, and ‘90s, performs from 5 to 9 p.m.

All that going on, Reuter knows, while people throw cow chips hoping for a vaunted trophy.

“It’s fun seeing the community coming together for this,” she said.

