Soon, the Sauk County Fairgrounds will be filled again with annual family fun.

There will be the smell of brats grilling. There will be prize-winning cattle strutting by eagle-eyed judges. There will be the delighted smiles of children vying for prizes at the midway games, or laughing uproariously on carnival rides. There will be Bundt cake competitions and tractor pulls; homemade quilts proudly displayed; and tiara-wearing locals – the Fairest of the Fair – waving warmly at adoring fans. All that, and much more, including a performance by country music star Scotty McCreery.

Yes, the Sauk County Fair returns to Baraboo July 10-16. The fairgrounds are located at 700 Washington Avenue in Baraboo. The entrance to the fair is free. Parking on-site is $5.

All rides, games, vendors, and animals arrive and are open on Wednesday, July 12.

Festivities begin on Monday, July 10, with some judging taking place; a cat show begins at 6:30 at Progress Hall on the fairgrounds property.

To note, on Monday the rides are not going, some vendors may still be setting up, no animals will have arrived, and the beer tent is closed.

On Tuesday, July 11, there are a few more events. There’s a dog show at 5 p.m. at Progress Hall. There is a Ladies Night event at the Commercial Building with a host of shopping opportunities. At 6:30 p.m. is the Farm and Antique Tractor Pull. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for anyone 5 and under.

Carnival rides will not be going on Tuesday. No animals will have arrived. The beer tent will be open in the evening.

Wednesday, July 12, is a full day at the fairgrounds. Highlights include a Bundt cake contest, a performance by The Dweebs, a goat show, and the carnival will open. Wristbands cost $33 (price is subject to change).

Local dairy farmers are getting udderly squeezed out There's been a precipitous fall in the amount of small and mid-sized dairy farms in Wisconsin. With the federal farm bill set to expire this year, what can be done about it?

There will be fun for all ages on Thursday, July 13. There will be a beef show, a poultry show, rabbit judging, a kids tractor pull, horse jumping and, at 6:30 p.m., there will be SWIRA flat track ATV racing. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for anyone under the age of 5.

Friday, July 14, among other activities, there will be a dairy show, an exotics show, the music of High Mileage and the Badger State Tractor and Truck Pull. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children aged 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and under. Pit passes will be $30.

The weekend offers much more. On Saturday, July 15, there will a Sauk County Master Gardeners presentation, polka music, a live market animal sale, the Sauk County Sheriff Department’s K-9 unit will be in attendance, as will Scott McCreery, with opening act Casey Muessigmann.

McCreery is a country singer who rose to fame after winning the 10th season of “American Idol” in 2011.

The concert is at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $65.

Sunday, July 16 is the last day of the Sauk County Fair. At 4 p.m. all exhibits are released and the buildings are closed to visitors. The carnival shuts down at 5 p.m.

GALLERY: Truck show held at Sauk County Fairgrounds Memory Lane Truck Show Memory Lane Truck Show Memory Lane Truck Show Memory Lane Truck Show Memory Lane Truck Show Memory Lane Truck Show Memory Lane Truck Show Memory Lane Truck Show