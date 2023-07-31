Most probably don’t think about famed Czech composer Antonin Dvorak writing music in, of all places, Spillville, Iowa. Yet, it was in Spillville in the summer of 1893 that the world -famous composer was feverishly writing “String Quartet No. 12 in F Major,” now known as the “American Quartet.”

“We like it very much here, and thank God, I am working hard and I’m healthy and in good spirits,” Dvorak wrote a friend as he completed the work in Iowa. He wrote, after its completion, “I wanted to create something for once that was very melodious and straightforward.”

Perhaps it’d be music to Dvorak’s ears knowing his work will be performed as part of ChamberFest, a classical chamber music festival taking place at the Spring Green General Store on Aug. 5.

The event takes place at 137 South Albany St. It is free with a suggested $10 to $20 donation.

“I am very excited about the string quartet program,” said Zou Zou Robidoux, artistic director of ChamberFest, now in its second year. “It begins and ends with the last two movements of Dvorak’s ‘American Quartet,’ a quintessential example of a Western music piece that incorporates the musical traditions of the United States.” In between those movements will be works played by American composers for string quartet.

But, before that, a children’s concert will be had. “Llama Glamarama in Concert” is a vibrant rhyming story celebrating our differences.

That concert begins at 11 a.m. Jennifer Vosters, who has performed at Spring Green’s American Players Theatre and Forward Theater Company in Madison, will read Simon James Green’s beloved “Llama Glamarama” with a live string trio playing the works of such varied composers as Scott Joplin and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

“It is a very fun story,” Robidoux said. “It’s about a dancing llama named Larry and his path to accepting and sharing his true self.”

After the children’s concert, at noon, will be “For You and Me: An Exploration of the American String Quartet,” an hour-long celebration of the string quartet.

Aside from the Dvorak piece, there will be music from other composers. Those include Florence Price, the first Black woman to have a composition played by a major orchestra; Wynton Marsalis, the famed trumpeter and current artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center; and Caroline Shaw, the youngest recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for Music.

“I built the program wanting to draw connections between Western classical music and the culture, land, and communities of the River Valley," Robidoux said. "If people are able to feel that connection, that would be wonderful.”

Last year’s inaugural ChamberFest brought some 70 attendees to Spring Green and the River Valley. She’s hoping for more this year.

“We have been very lucky to receive a generous grant from River Valley ARTS,” Robidoux said. “River Valley ARTS is an incredible re-granting organization based here in Spring Green.” She said, “They truly have made it possible for us to move forward with this project and present these concerts to the community.”

Dvorak’s first New York City performance of his “American String Quartet” was on Jan. 13, 1894. A reviewer wrote the next day that it had the “spirit of eternal sunshine.”

Sweet sound of summer: Hundreds of musicians usher in new season in Madison