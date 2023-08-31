Ask four different people who their favorite Beatle is, you might get four different answers. Ringo Starr? George Harrison? John Lennon? Paul McCartney?

If any of them were missing from The Beatles, would they still have been The Beatles? Would their music have endured and have relevance to this day, even though their last public concert was at Candlestick Park in San Francisco in 1966?

Their music has endured and it still has relevance. All one has to do is look toward Spring Green to showcase that fact. The Spring Green General Store, located at 137 S. Albany St., is showcasing local musicians playing Beatles music on Monday with BeatleFest.

The store is eager to celebrate all things Beatles with Beatles performances all day long, starting at 11 a.m. It goes on throughout the day with the final act, Hoot ‘n Annie Swing Band, taking the stage at 5 p.m.

Admission is free, but no carry-ins are requested. Chairs, suntan lotion and bug spray are recommended to bring along. There will be a special menu for the day, including Sgt. Pepperoni’s Italian Sandwich and Eight Days a Week (I Love My Napa Valley Chicken Salad). Also, beverages from Lake Louie Brewing, the Cider Farm and Driftless Fine Water will be available.

“I drove home from the East Coast a few years ago and listened to a Beatles radio station the whole way,” said Karin Dittmar Miller, owner and chief vision officer of the Spring Green General Store. “It turns out that I knew the words of every single song, except one. Turns out, The Beatles had a big influence on me as a young person.”

It turns out The Beatles had an influence on a lot of people. Like Spring Green’s Bruce Bradley. He helped create BeatleFest and has MC’d all of them but two. “The Beatles have great melodies, clever lyrics, brilliant harmonies, and they’re excellent musicians,” he said.

This year will be the 15th annual BeatleFest on the property. Some of those in attendance have been to a lot of them.

Take, for instance, Taliesin, the 16-year-old daughter of Prentice Berge, the vocalist and rhythm guitarist for the Hoot ‘n Annie String Band. She’ll be joining her father on stage for the first time for their entire set. “Her first BeatleFest was in a stroller, and she’s been coming ever since,” Berge said. “This year she’ll be taking on the high falsetto notes that none of us oldsters can reach anymore.” Taliesin will also play the ukulele.

Berge, whose favorite Beatle is Paul McCartney, has done the last handful of BeatleFests and appreciates the varied crowds and varied musical styles event brings.

“Listening to live music together in a big audience for a whole day festival is exciting and fun for everyone,” Berge said.

Dittmar Miller, whose favorite Beatle is John Lennon, estimates 1,000 people attended last year. With good weather forecasted for Monday, she is hoping for more.

There will be ukulele orchestras, family bands, spoken word poetry, folk duos, blues bands and more, all putting their personal stamp on Beatles classics.

For Berge, The Beatles put a stamp on him before he even knew he wanted to become a musician. His first albums he ever bought were The Beatles’ Red Album and Blue Album.

He started playing guitar, at age 8, by trying to play the riff off The Beatles’ song “Day Tripper.”

Being so crazy about The Beatles, his aunt and uncle let him borrow all their first-pressing Beatles records. Berge played them constantly. “I didn’t give them back for almost 20 years … They still talk to me.”

Whatever one’s favorite Beatles song is, whether it be “Day Tripper” or “A Day in the Life,” “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” or “Paperback Writer,” it could very well be heard at the coming festival. “I can’t pick a favorite song,” Dittmar Miller conceded.

“With so many songs defining so many of our epochal changes, they have become our collective history in many ways,” Berge said.

Bradley -- his favorite Beatle is Ringo Starr, who inspired him to be a drummer himself -- agrees. “Their music appeals on so many levels, from really basic rock to very sophisticated soundscapes. And they had a remarkable ability to write in so many genres, so there’s a little something for everyone.”

BeatleFest's performances begin at 11 a.m. with the Mad City Ukes. Other performers will include Rob’s Alibi, Nowhere Men, and Sugar Mama and the Rent Check.

For more information about the festival, and a complete performance line-up, visit springgreengeneralstore.com.

