This unusual high-wheeled bicycle is on display at the Sauk County Historical Society Museum. Known as the “ordinary” it was more commonly called the penny farthing.

During the mid-19th century, bicycles were usually made of wood. Riders straddled the frame and propelled themselves by pushing with their feet. By 1870, metals became strong enough and began to be used in these two-wheeled conveyances. The pedals were attached directly to the front wheel, the chain drive having not yet been invented. The tires were of solid rubber, and the front wheel had long spokes, providing a smoother ride than previous bikes.

By increasing the diameter of the front wheel, ranging up to 60 inches, makers realized that the bicycle could travel further with one rotation of the pedals. This machine was the first one to be called a bicycle - two-wheeled. These first bicycles were playthings of the rich, as they cost an average worker six month’s pay.

The penny farthing was produced primarily in England and the United States, their hey-day being the 1880s. The name was derived from two English coins, the penny and the farthing, the former being large in size, and the latter of a smaller diameter, thus mimicking the proportional sizes of the bicycle wheels.

The handlebars are mustache-shaped, with a spoon brake towards the top which was operated by a lever on one of the handlebars.

One such rider, Mark Twain, wrote of his experiences in mounting a bicycle, “When you have reached the point in bicycling where you can balance the machine tolerably fairly and propel it and steer it, then comes your next task -- how to mount it. You do it in this way: you hop along behind it on your right foot, resting the other on the mounting-peg, and grasping the tiller with your hands. At the word, you rise on the peg, stiffen your left leg, hang your other one around in the air in a general and indefinite way, lean your stomach against the rear of the saddle, and then fall off, maybe on one side, maybe on the other; but you fall off. You get up and do it again; and once more; and then several times.” This procedure effectively excluded women from riding because of their long dresses at the time.

From accounts of the day, the penny farthing was notoriously accident prone. If the rider encountered a rut or large stone in the road, an attempt would be made to hit the break and peddle backwards, slowing the vehicle. If that failed, the rider, who was high above the center of mass, would be propelled over the front wheel, landing on his head or “taking a header.” When descending a hill, the rider was advised to place his legs above the handlebars, so that if the bike stopped suddenly, thrusting its passenger forward, the rider had a better chance of landing on his feet.

The SCHS’s bicycle is unusual in that the small wheel is in the front, which, it was claimed, gave the rider better balance, and it was less likely for the rider to take a header. This version of the penny farthing was manufactured by the Eagle Bicycle Company in Stanford, Connecticut, for four years beginning in 1883. The company’s founder, Leonard B. Gaylor, patented this unique design.

By the early 1900s, the penny farthing had seen its day. With the invention of the chain drive and gear ratios, the wheel size was reduced. The rider sat lower, and the ride was much safer.

Today, these high riders may still be seen in parades, and celebrations.