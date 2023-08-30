BILL SCHUETTE

Sauk County Historical Society

The dial telephone is as alien to today’s generation as the crank phone was to their parents. The evolution of landline phones has been a long and winding road.

Alexander Graham Bell was responsible for the invention of the two-way communication device which we take for granted today. In 1876, he improved upon previous unsuccessful methods of sending the human voice over wires. His new commercial telephone apparatus was first installed in businesses such as banks. Wires were strung on poles throughout larger cities to other businesses and eventually to private homes. Rural communities weren’t wired or hooked onto the networks until the 1930s.

The first phones required the caller to turn a small hand crank on the side of a box hung on the wall, which connected them to an operator, who routed their call to the recipient. Party lines were also common where callers could crank a certain number of turns to alert others on the line that someone was calling them.

The first patent for a rotary dial telephone was filed in 1892. By 1919, AT&T had installed the first dial telephones in Norfolk, Virginia. Over the next couple of years, this improved method of calling spread throughout the east coast, and then throughout the country. The conversion was done one exchange at a time, and it took many, many decades to be completed. The last rural crank telephones were finally eliminated in 1978.

“The transition required replacing the manual switchboards in an exchange with an electromechanical switch, replacing every telephone connected to that exchange with a new dial telephone — and teaching every subscriber how to use the new dial phone,” noted historian Sheldon Hocheiser. In the 1930s, dial telephone service was becoming available to the masses. A week before a city switched to the dial phones, short informational films were shown in movie theaters to familiarize customers on how to operate the new device. They had to learn what a dial tone and busy signal sounded like, and more importantly, how to use the little holes in the finger wheel to dial the number of the person they wished to call.

This method of calling existed until the 1960s, when it was supplanted by push-button telephones, which were introduced at the 1962 World’s Fair under the name “Touch-Tone.” By the 1980s the Touch-Tone phone became the primary method of communication. Many landline phones continue to use this method today, however, there are still a few rotary phones in use across the country.

This year, the Sauk County Historical Society has a new exhibit at its museum in Baraboo. Two rotary telephones are set up so that visitors can dial a number on one and talk to someone on the other. It is interesting to watch the younger generation trying to figure out how to make this antique contraption work.

Bill Schuette has served on the board of directors at the Sauk County Historical Society since 1993. He lives in rural Loganville.