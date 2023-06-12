A real U.S. $3 bill was donated to the Sauk County Historical Society. Technically, the U.S. government has never produced a $3 bill, however, there was one such paper note in circulation in the country in 1776. During the American Revolution, the Continental Congress was not able to tax its citizens to raise revenue, nor to prevent the depreciation of its paper money in circulation at the time. The only other medium of exchange was British bills, which were usually counterfeit. So, what were colonists to do?

The Continental Congress, in May 1776, then decided to authorize the use of Spanish paper currency in denominations of $1 through $8, including a $3 bill. A total of $5 million of this currency was printed and made available to the colonists. An inscription on the note read, “This Bill entitles the Bearer to receive Three SPANISH Milled Dollars, or the value thereof in Gold or Silver, according to a Resolution of CONGRESS, passed at Philadelphia, Nov. 2, 1776.”

The bills were illustrated with an eagle attacking a crane, with the Latin motto, “EXITUS IN DUBIO EST,” which means, “The Outcome is in Doubt.” The eagle represents Great Britain and the crane, America. In the illustration, the crane’s beak is piercing the eagle’s breast. The meaning being that the eagle, with its superior strength, may be expected to win the battle. However, the crane – America - should not “count to heavily on petitions or negotiations, but to use the means which God has placed in its power,” or, to fight with all its strength and fortitude to win the struggle, even though it is the weaker of the two combatants.

The $3 bill, which was donated, is, indeed, one of those rare notes.