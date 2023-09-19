A man sits in a raft, afloat on waves of energy. Before him is a sun-like sphere so enormous there is no word for it. The man believes it is the source where everything came from and where everything will return.

There are sparks all around him, coming and going. Too many for him to count. Everything is yellow, and red and orange, but not in any colors he has ever seen. And then there’s the steady sound of octaves going up and down as he drifts on his raft. The sound, he thinks, is a calling, a beacon.

Meanwhile, a man lies on the floor at the Wellspring Center in Prairie du Sac. He had done his regular workout then collapsed. His heart stopped beating. His lungs stopped breathing. His skin turned ashen, then blue. He was lifeless.

People rushed to his aid. Six minutes later, his heart started again.

Philip Hasheider, a Sauk County farmer, author, and local historian, was that man on the Wellspring Center floor and, he says, the man on the raft returning to the source.

“This happened to me,” Hasheider said. “It is my experience.”

He has written about that experience in his new book, “Six Minutes in Eternity,” recently published by Lisa Hagan Books.

It is a story of a near-death experience and an exploration of how a full awareness of his life has opened for him with a new set of eyes.

“I can look out at the pasture and see that dimension now,” Hasheider said on his 100-acre farm. “There’s this layer in front of me. I can see it. We are all so close to it.”

It brings him contentment. “There are possibilities that are not impossible,” he said.

Hasheider has been content a long while, long before his near-death experience.

The 71-year-old bought the farm he lives on with his wife, Mary, from his mother in 1994. They raised cattle for a time, and he now rents out his grass pastures. There’s a few chickens that cluck about. There’s a wily barn cat or two. Mostly, he likes to look out at the grasslands and watch for birds that visit. He likes seeing the grasslands wave when there’s a southwest wind. It reminds him some of rafting.

A prolific author, it started for him with the encouragement of Mrs. Perry, his eighth-grade teacher at Sauk Prairie Middle School. “She was the one who thought I could write something and for whatever reason I believed her,” he said. “That’s why teachers are so important. They spark things in us.”

He went to high school in the area, and then college, scribbling away. He wrote poetry and essays. “I started writing articles for agricultural magazines and it evolved from that.”

He’s now the author of 30 books on farming, local history, and family stories. His shelves are filled with his work. Titles include “How to Raise Cattle: Everything You Need to Know,” “The Ultimate Guide to Butchering, Smoking, Curing, Sausage, and Jerky Making,” and “All Bottled Up: A History of the Sauk Prairie Area Milk Delivery Routes.”

Writing and farming can be similar. In one hand, Hasheider has a pen. In the other, fence pliers. “There’s always something new with both,” he said. “Every day is different. With nature right at hand, it’s everywhere.”

Also in Hasheider’s hand, the hand of his wife, Mary. They’ve been together 37 years. “His spiritual experience has given me more hopefulness, ease, and lightness to my days,” she said.

There certainly was no lightness to her days when her husband’s life nearly went out, dead on the floor. “While I consider myself a strong and resilient person, I would have benefited from counseling to heal from all I experienced as I held everything together during his recovery,” she said. “The most important thing is finding a person to talk to who will simply listen and provide wise counsel for self care. Also, accept help when offered.”

Hasheider was dead for six minutes and didn’t come to until eight hours later at the hospital across the street.

“I was with my cattle that morning,” he remembered. “They were about 300 feet from me and they ran off, fast as they could. This had never happened to me before. It was as if they saw a ghost.”

He went, later that day, to do some cardiovascular fitness at Wellspring. He felt both his arms tingle. That’s the last he can recall before finding himself in a hospital several hours later.

“Appreciate your EMTs,” Hasheider said. “They are so valuable. They fly under the radar until you need them and then they’re there. Support them.”

Those six minutes he was dead and not dead. It’s hard for him to describe. “I was given only the information that I could return with in this dimension,” he said. “Human words cannot adequately describe a dimension that has no linguistic properties. It is feeling. It is energy.”

There was light. It was all around. Wherever he looked there was no end to it. “The farther I looked the clearer it became,” he said.

It is all love, the dimension he was in. “It is all love. Full acceptance. Everything. Everyone. Everywhere. Peace.”

No matter who you are and what you do in this dimension, no matter what your spiritual beliefs are, he believes everyone returns to the source. Maybe not in the same way he did. Those are the sparks he saw? People on, as he called it, “an energy super highway.”

“We are not here 60 or 70 years and then disappear into the mist,” he said. “We have eternal life before. We have eternal life afterwards.”

Mary is glad he didn’t disappear and is glad for his experience. “I have had my own profound spiritual experiences over the years, so while mine might be different than his, I was not surprised by what he shared,” she said. “His experience reinforced my own sense that death is a portal and that our essence, our soul, lives on in another dimension.”

According to the Journal of the Missouri State Medical Association, in a survey of more than 13,000 people, nearly 6% reported an out-of-body experience. Out-of-body experiences accompanied near-death experiences 76% of the time, and 42% of near-death experience subjects felt “united, one with the world.”

“I appreciate my family and friends much more now,” Hasheider said. “I don’t want to leave here but know it’s pretty nice there.”

