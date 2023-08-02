You can go down a rabbit hole with Ashley Hagenow, Wisconsin’s 76th Alice in Dairyland, when it comes to facts about Wisconsin’s agricultural industry.

“Did you know,” she said, “that there are over 6,000 dairy farms in the state? And that 95% of them are family owned?”

Hagenow’s family hails from Poynette. The 23-year-old is a graduate of Rio High School and recently earned her bachelor’s degree in agricultural communication and marketing from the University of Minnesota.

“Did you know,” she said, “that Wisconsin is the number one producer of cranberries in the nation? And that 60% of our country’s cranberries come from here?”

Hagenow has spent her life around agriculture. In her youth she was a member of both the local 4-H club and the local chapter of the FFA.

“Did you know,” she said, “that ginsing is the official herb of Wisconsin? And that more than 90% of the cultivated ginsing grown in the United States is grown in Wisconsin?”

Hagenow has lived and breathed the rural life her entire life. Amid the fields of soybeans and alfalfa, in the barns with the heifers and the stray barn cats, on the county fair circuit. She has come to appreciate the state’s bounty.

“It’s a $104.8 billion dollar industry,” she said of the state's agricultural sector.

Now, as 2023’s Alice in Dairyland, she’ll serve as the industry’s official ambassador.

“Wisconsin is incredible and has so much to offer,” said Hagenow, who started her tenure last month. “I look forward to connecting to as many people as I can.”

Alice in Dairyland is a one-year, full-time public relations professional employed by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection.

The Alice in Dairyland program partners with many diverse agriculture organizations, associations and industry support entities. Some of those include Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board, Wisconsin Beef Council, Wisconsin Potato Industry Board, Ginsing Board of Wisconsin, Kettle Moraine Mink Breeders Association, and others.

Each year, Alice in Dairyland travels more than 30,000 miles throughout the state, promoting agriculture in a variety of ways – from school presentations to county fair visits, community gatherings to TV interviews.

“Every day brings something different,” Hagenow said. “It’s an honor to serve as a voice for all those involved in this industry.”

Her father grew up on a dairy farm, so Hagenow grew up around farmers. As a 4-H member, she’d show dairy cows and rabbits, do arts and crafts projects, show with her beloved horse, Daisy.

She was also an FFA state officer in 2018 and 2019.

It was fulfilling. “It gave me so much,” she said. “Leadership skills and serving others. It gave me mentors and lifelong friends.” She continued, “It gave me a love of agriculture and the people who are in it.”

She is now in it, herself, as Alice in Dairyland. She is only the second Alice in Dairyland from Columbia County. The first was Rochelle Ripp, who served in 2012 and is from Lodi.

The selection process to be Alice in Dairyland is vigorous. In the first round, applicants are evaluated on resumes, personal interviews and communication ability. If she meets those criteria, she has to impress a selection panel during a three-day final, where she is further evaluated on public speaking, personal interviews, TV and radio interviews, and agribusiness tours.

Hagenow’s first official event was in Baraboo at the recent Wisconsin Farm Technology Days in mid-July. There were approximately 40,000 in attendance at the event.

“It was so great to see so many familiar faces and to meet new people," she said. "It’s exciting to see so many supportive of this industry.”

The Poynette resident will be able to support the industry through 2024, visiting throughout the state at gatherings and fairs.

“It’s exciting to come full circle,” Hagenow said, adding that as a child at the fair showing livestock, she looked up to Alice in Dairyland. “It’s exciting to get to know our state, get to know why we love it.”

