Pigs can get sunburned, too. Snowy owls are used to the snow, not temperatures reaching 100 degrees. Bears can hardly bear triple digits. With a heat dome pressing down on the Midwest, Baraboo’s Ochsner Park Zoo is working to keep its animals safe and content.

With the high temperature in Baraboo on Wednesday hovering around 100 degrees, and the heat index — what it feels like when you take into account humidity — as high as 109, “We are absolutely taking extra precautions with the heat,” said Katie Grimes, zoo director at the Ochsner Park Zoo.

The snowy owl will be locked away in the “cool house,” which he always has access to.

The parrots will be kept inside, as well. They are not acclimated to higher temperatures.

Grimes and the staff will also be monitoring their resident opossums due to the fact that they are elderly. They’re 2½ two and a half years old, which is old for a wild opossum but middle age for one kept in captivity.

“We are providing sprinklers and ice to those animals that don’t have access to a pool,” Grimes said.

Those that do have access to a pool are the otters, goats, pig, beaver, ducks, bears, fox, wolves and the animals in the deer yard. The deer yard contains deer, geese, a swan, sandhill cranes, and an eagle.

The heat wave promises to continue Thursday, which the National Weather Service predicts will be sunny and hot with a high of 93.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Baraboo was 103 degrees. That occurred on three consecutive days, from July 5 through July 7, 2012.

It has reached 100 degrees in Baraboo, on record, 13 times.

Close Sinbad the llama eats hay Tuesday afternoon at Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo. The llama, donkey and wolf shelter burned down in a fire of undetermined cause Dec. 14. Ochsner Park Zoo Manager Katie Gries picks up one of the two opossums recently added to the zoo, Ethel, during a visit to their habitat to feed them Thursday. Ethel and Lucy, sitting in the crate, were rescued after their mother was hit and killed by a car and the siblings escaped her pouch before being found. The pair will serve as ambassador animals. An emu peers through its fencing at the Ochsner Park Zoo. Taglu the black bear cub enjoys time in a tree Monday at the Ochsner Park Zoo. Taglu, an orphaned cub from Alaska, arrived at the zoo Friday and had his first day in the exhibit Monday. A wolf roams its pasture Tuesday afternoon at Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo. The former llama, donkey and wolf shelter burned down in a fire of undetermined cause Dec. 14. Ochsner Park Zoo Manager Katie Gries holds Lucy, one of two new additions to the zoo, Thursday, while feeding her and sibling Ethel. The pair are rescues who will serve as ambassador animals at the zoo. Taglu, an orphaned black bear cub who arrived Friday from Alaska, enjoys time in a tree Monday on his first day in exhibit at the Ochsner Park Zoo. Apollo, an arctic fox, looks Thursday out of the Ochsner Park Zoo exhibit he now shares with an 11-month-old black bear cub called Miska in Baraboo. Miska, a black bear cub, ventures into her exhibit Thursday afternoon with arctic fox Apollo at Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo. GALLERY: Ochsner Park Zoo animals Sinbad the llama eats hay Tuesday afternoon at Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo. The llama, donkey and wolf shelter burned down in a fire of undetermined cause Dec. 14. Ochsner Park Zoo Manager Katie Gries picks up one of the two opossums recently added to the zoo, Ethel, during a visit to their habitat to feed them Thursday. Ethel and Lucy, sitting in the crate, were rescued after their mother was hit and killed by a car and the siblings escaped her pouch before being found. The pair will serve as ambassador animals. An emu peers through its fencing at the Ochsner Park Zoo. Taglu the black bear cub enjoys time in a tree Monday at the Ochsner Park Zoo. Taglu, an orphaned cub from Alaska, arrived at the zoo Friday and had his first day in the exhibit Monday. A wolf roams its pasture Tuesday afternoon at Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo. The former llama, donkey and wolf shelter burned down in a fire of undetermined cause Dec. 14. Ochsner Park Zoo Manager Katie Gries holds Lucy, one of two new additions to the zoo, Thursday, while feeding her and sibling Ethel. The pair are rescues who will serve as ambassador animals at the zoo. Taglu, an orphaned black bear cub who arrived Friday from Alaska, enjoys time in a tree Monday on his first day in exhibit at the Ochsner Park Zoo. Apollo, an arctic fox, looks Thursday out of the Ochsner Park Zoo exhibit he now shares with an 11-month-old black bear cub called Miska in Baraboo. Miska, a black bear cub, ventures into her exhibit Thursday afternoon with arctic fox Apollo at Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo.