“I have always considered the rain to be healing -a blanket—the comfort of a friend.”—Douglas Coupland.

I had a difficult time trying to plant some last-minute plant purchases over the weekend. The ground was so dry and hard in most places making it nearly impossible to dig, even in areas where I’ve never had trouble before. Normally, the only things I need to water are the few decorative containers I plant and occasionally my vegetable garden. I don’t plant a lot of annuals or fussy perennials that need a regimented watering schedule. However, with the weather forecast not showing any rain in the near future, that means many gardeners will have to start regular watering – if they haven’t already.

Here are some tips to combat dry spells and make sure your gardens get the most benefit from watering.

Water before 8 a.m.: This will help minimize evaporation and disease risk. If you can’t water in the morning, water late afternoon/early evening so foliage has time to dry.

Water deeply: Gardens need about an inch of rain each week and they need the water to get to their root systems so they can take in nutrients. If you use sprinklers, an easy way to measure is to place a couple of containers about an inch deep in your garden—a tuna can works well. Turn the sprinklers on and when the can is full, you’ve watered the area with an inch of water. Take note of how much time it takes, and you can set up a timer for future waterings. For most sprinklers, it can take between one to two hours. A soaker hose needs about 200 minutes to deliver an inch of water but is much more effective. The water is more targeted, has time to soak in, offers minimal evaporation, and won’t wet the leaves. With either method, you don’t have to water all at once; you can spread it out over a few days just so long as it adds up to about an inch a week. Remember, overwatering can be very damaging as well.

Water the roots: Plants need the water to get to their root systems so they can take in nutrients. Leaves, stems, and fruit do not need water and keeping them dry can help prevent diseases.

Catch water: Newly planted trees and shrubs can suffer significantly when they have limited water. Create a small berm or low depression around your tree or shrub. It will trap or catch the water, so it has time to soak in instead of run off.

Watch for “dryness”: Plants have several ways to indicate they are thirsty. Droopy leaves and browning leaf edges and between leaf veins.

Use organic matter and mulch: Organic matter worked into the soil allows it to hold water more easily and retain nutrients. Mulch helps cool the roots, suppress weeds, prevent soil compaction, and slow evaporation.

Remove weeds. Pulling weeds removes competition for water and other nutrients that your plants need.

Implement these techniques and your garden can get through some pretty long dry spells with minimal impact.

The Sauk County Master Gardeners Association will host a garden tour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 22. This year’s tour consists of eight private and two public gardens located in the Reedsburg and La Valle area. Tickets are $10 in advance and be purchased at the Reedsburg and Baraboo Chamber of Commerce’s. For more information, visit facebook.com/saukcountymastergardenersassociation/events.