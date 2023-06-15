“Nature will bear the closest inspection. She invites us to lay our eye level with her smallest leaf, and take an insect view of its plain.”—Henry David Thoreau

I haven’t had to contend with a lot of insect pests in the past, but I realize that can change any growing season if I’m not vigilant. The same holds true for garden diseases. What I have had to contend with in the past are Japanese beetles, cabbage loopers, and septoria leaf spot on my tomatoes. In order to keep on top of garden insects, diseases, weeds, and other unwanted “pests,” I use Integrated Pest Management, also known as IMP.

IPM uses different types of controls to create an environment that’s unfriendly to anything you consider a pest, taking away any advantages they may have and giving those advantages to the plants you want to keep. It involves being able to identify good and bad insects, regularly monitoring pest activity, setting a threshold for tolerable pest damage, creating a plan before pests cause concern, and taking prompt action when necessary. The best part of IPM when implemented correctly, it will help you manage pests, while having little or no impact on the environment or the beneficial birds, bees, and other insects you want to keep around.

Cultural controls involve making decisions to ensure your plants are healthy. Prevention is the best pest management as healthy plants can resist diseases and insects better than sickly ones. For example, select plants suited to our region or are disease- and pest-resistant varieties. Plant at the right time so crops can establish roots and thrive in the natural climate. Choose the proper site so plants get the right amount of light. Avoid overhead watering. Test your soil to ensure you have the right minerals in your soil.

Biological controls can also be employed. This involves identifying natural enemies of the insects you don’t want around. For example, if aphids are a problem in your garden, you’ll want to attract predators such as ladybug beetles and their larvae. Another good insect is the green lacewing, its larvae feed on mealybugs, whiteflies, mites, and thrips. Parasitic insects, such as the braconid wasp, lay their eggs on and in their insect host, the tomato hornworm. Ladybug beetles, lacewings, and braconid wasps will be drawn in by dill, cosmos, coreopsis, yarrow, calendula, sweet alyssum, marigolds, lemon balm, sunflowers, and Queen Anne’s lace. Having the right plants in or near your garden will encourage these beneficial insects to visit and help manage pests naturally. Biological pathogens, such as Bacillus Thuringiensis (Bt), can be used as a control during various insects’ larval, caterpillar stage. The key is knowing the difference between good and bad insects. Properly identify which one you have, and if it’s bad, research to see what its natural enemies are or if there is a biological pathogen that can be used for control.

Another method of control is mechanical/physical. Use mulch to prevent weeds and soil-borne pathogens from splashing up on your plants when they are watered. Hoe or pull weeds before they set seed. Use row covers or create barriers around various plants. For example, I’ve had problems with squash vine borers; I now use a cut-down toilet paper roll and place it around the base of the plant as a collar to prevent the borers from getting into my zucchini. Use netting to prevent birds from eating your entire crop of berries. Handpicking is another method and is what I typically use with the early Japanese beetle scouts and the later invasion.

Finally, pesticides controls can be used for prevention and active treatment, especially when all other IPM methods fail. For example, Japanese beetles don’t have any native predators in the US, so the use of Neem oil can help with controlling them. Pesticides can be synthetic—example is Sevin—or non-synthetic—botanical-based pesticides such as Neem oil are in this group. There are also preventative pesticides that can be used to prevent and treat diseases and control the spread. If you decide to go this way, always read the label, and follow all instructions to ensure it can truly treat the insect or disease you are trying to manage. Improper use can impact beneficial insects and be unnecessarily expensive if they don’t work for the problem you’re trying to solve.

To learn more about controlling home and garden pests, visit https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/marquetteag/horticulture/ home-garden-pests or https://vegento.russell.wisc.edu/pests.

The Sauk County Master Gardeners Association will host a garden tour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 22. This year’s tour consists of eight private and two public gardens located in the Reedsburg and La Valle area. Tickets are $10 in advance and be purchased at the Reedsburg and Baraboo Chamber of Commerce’s. For more information, visit facebook.com/saukcountymastergardenersassociation/events.