“Dirty hands, iced tea, garden fragrances thick in the air and a blanket of color before me, who could ask for more?”—Bev Adams, Mountain Gardening

This past week has been challenging in the garden. Besides having to water much more than I’ve ever had to before in the past eight years we’ve been back in the Baraboo area, I’m now contending with rabbits getting into my raised garden beds. As the beds are on a hillside, the top half is only a foot off the ground while the bottom is two feet up. In particular, they love eating my beans and peas. The good thing is, there is still a little more time to plant more beans once I create a more effective barricade.

Mid-July is also a great time to plant numerous other vegetables if you want to enjoy a fall crop. Some common vegetables to direct seed are lettuce, kale, spinach, onions, turnips, and beets. You can also plant carrots, Swiss chard, mustard, potatoes, peas, and radishes. There is a small window yet to plant cole crops such as broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage. They can be direct-sowed until mid-July, but you may have better luck if you simply use transplants.

If you want to plant garlic and haven’t done it before or are looking for a new variety, visit your local farmers markets’ and look for hardneck varieties. There are a number of varieties that do well in Wisconsin, visit https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/articles/garlic-allium-sativum to learn more about recommended varieties. Then when it comes time in late summer or early fall, within two weeks after the first killing frost, you can plant your garlic. If you’re in zone 4, the first frost is expected to be around Sept. 21 – Oct. 7. Zone 5 is expected to be between Oct. 13-21.

As our dry weather continues, you need to keep on top of watering. July is typically dry and hot, so your annuals need regular watering at least once a day—in some cases, twice a day. As for your lawn, you have to decide whether or not to let your grass go dormant. It’s really hard on your grass if it goes in and out of dormancy. If you don’t want it to go dormant, you’ll have to water it regularly.

Many of your flowering annuals—especially those in containers—can benefit from fertilizing about now. If you fertilize your lawn, July is the time for the second application. Keep on top of weeds in your gardens as they steal precious resources—nutrients and water—from your flowers and vegetables.

Daylilies and roses are blooming and if you want to encourage them to continue blooming longer, it’s important to deadhead regularly. Many other flowers also benefit from regular deadheading such as zinnias, cosmos, marigolds, delphiniums, hollyhocks, hardy geraniums, petunias, snapdragons, blanket flowers, bee balm, campanulas, sweet peas, and salvia. It’s recommended to deadhead spent flowers and stems back to ¼ inch above a new lateral flower, lateral leaf, or bud. This encourages new growth and healthy foliage. If you pinch back your mums to encourage lush, full growth, you should complete the process one last time. You can also pinch back yarrow, cardinal flower, and goldenrod.

Visit the Sauk County Master Gardeners Association’s booth at the Sauk County Fair. You can ask your gardening questions, attend one of their demonstrations, and purchase tickets to their upcoming garden tour.

The Sauk County Master Gardeners Association will host a garden tour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 22. This year’s tour consists of eight private and two public gardens located in the Reedsburg and La Valle area. Tickets are $10 in advance and be purchased at the Reedsburg and Baraboo Chamber of Commerce’s, at the Sauk County Fair booth or online at https://shorturl.at/ftvyS. For more information, visit facebook.com/saukcountymastergardenersassociation/events.