“Off with their heads!”—Queen of Hearts, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”

This is the time of year when I enjoy walking in my gardens after work, drinking a glass of wine, and checking to see what’s blooming. At the same time, I do quite a bit of deadheading. Deadheading can help your plants thrive, it doesn’t require much except your time, and can help create a longer blooming season. If you’re unsure of what deadheading is, it’s simply the process of removing the spent or dying flowers from a plant. It helps tidy up the plant’s appearance, control seed dispersal, and allows the plant to put its energy into producing more flowers instead of producing new seeds. If you want to encourage more blooms all summer long, deadheading is a technique you should learn to do correctly.

Use clean tools, especially with plants prone to diseases. In the case of roses, I disinfect my gardening shears, pruners, or scissors with a quick spray of Lysol disinfectant spray. I wipe off the tool to remove the excess spray and then cut off the dead blooms. Clean your tool before you move to the next plant.

You should also make sure the plant you want to extend its blooming season is a good candidate for deadheading. Zinnias, roses, cosmos, geraniums, petunias, and many others will continue to bloom if deadheaded regularly. A few perennials that may also provide a second bloom are Shasta daisies, spike speedwell, tickseed, and purple coneflower.

When deadheading, remove the flower stem right below the spent flower and above the next set of healthy leaves. Make sure to remove any seed pods that may have started to form. If your bloom had a long stem, you could also cut the stem way back to the bottom. Some plants need to be deadheaded more frequently so check regularly when you’re in the garden. If done properly, some plants will bloom all summer long.

Here are a couple other tips to keep in mind. Deadhead after a heavy rain to remove the rain-damaged flowers and help speed up the growing process of new blooms. When deadheading, be aware that you may unintentionally scatter seed from already-formed seed pods. If you don’t want volunteers, make sure you gather up any seedpods as you deadhead. When fall’s cool weather comes around, stop deadheading. Those seedpods are a great food source for birds and other animals in the winter, plus they provide winter interest. Remember, there is no reason you have to deadhead as it doesn’t make your flowers healthier, it just helps keep your plants tidy and produce more blooms.

Make plans to attend the Sauk County Master Gardeners Association’s annual “Terrific Tomatoes Tasting” from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 26 at the Baraboo Civic Center. You’ll have the opportunity to taste and vote for your favorite tomato grown by master gardeners, many of which are heirloom varieties. Master gardeners will also share stories about their successes and failures from the growing season. Come and find a new favorite tomato for next year’s garden.

If you’re interested in learning and improving your gardening skills, register for “Growing and Caring for Plants in Wisconsin: Foundation in Gardening.” This online, complete-at-your-own-pace introductory course is offered by the UW-Madison Division of Extension Horticulture Program. Registration is open until Aug. 31 and the course runs from Sept. 10-Dec. 9. This course is an approved learning opportunity if you’re interested in becoming a Wisconsin Extension Master Gardener. The Sauk County Master Gardener Association also offers limited scholarships to help offset the costs. For more information, visit https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/foundations-in-gardening.