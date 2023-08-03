“Now August comes with a dreamy haze of heat.”—Gladys Taber

Although many in the area had lots of wind damage from the recent storm, fortunately we had very little damage at our home – just an overturned umbrella, a couple tipped over pots, and some of my tomato plants requiring additional staking. There was one benefit of the storm – 1.5 inches of rain.

The rain was definitely needed as many area gardens have been very dry unless they were watered. For many things we grow in our garden, water is very important at this time in the growing season. This is especially true for fruits and vegetables such as tomatoes and peppers to help prevent blossom end rot. Blossom end rot is a result of calcium deficiency, so when tomatoes and peppers get too dry, they don’t have enough water to transport the calcium to developing fruits. The best way to prevent blossom end rot is to maintain adequate and uniform soil moisture at the roots throughout the growing season. Tomato plants require about 1 to 1.5 inches of water per week during the growing season. If you discover any fruit with blossom end rot, it cannot be saved. Dispose of the affected fruit and work to correct the calcium levels for the next round of fruit.

Although I am already getting yellow and red cherry and grape tomatoes, I’m waiting impatiently for the major bumper crop to ripen. I’m not dealing with the disease issues I’ve had in the past and my plants are exceptionally healthy this year. For our garden, it’s primarily a result of the dry weather and my watering technique as my plant leaves are not getting or staying wet and the plants have been pruned for good air flow to prevent disease. If you can, water via a soaker hose and mulch heavily around your plants. When I planted our tomatoes, I put down paper all around the plants, weaved soaker hoses in and around the plants, and then added a very thick layer of straw mulch around the plants. No soil-borne diseases are able to splash up onto the bottom of the leaves.

As we wait for tomatoes, regularly harvest your beans, peas, and cucumbers—if the deer or rabbits haven’t eaten all of them. Keep them regularly picked so they continue to produce for as long as you would like them. You may find you have to take regular, but smaller, cuttings of your broccoli as they can bolt quite quickly in the heat. In areas where you’ve already harvested the crops, there is still time to plant another crop of lettuce, spinach, and beets. You can also plant some of these quick growing vegetables—beans, basil, radishes, and arugula if you like. Plant the seeds a little deeper than you did in the spring. You may need to provide the young seedlings additional moisture or shade from the hot sun. An added bonus is that later crops will miss the normal insect damage that affects earlier crops.

The Sauk County Master Gardeners Association’s will host its annual “Terrific Tomatoes Tasting Event” from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 26 at the Baraboo Civic Center. You’ll have the opportunity to taste and vote for your favorite tomato grown by master gardeners. Many of the tomatoes are heirlooms so can taste ones that are not readily available in the marketplace. You’ll also get to taste dishes that highlight tomatoes. The master gardeners will also share stories about their successes and failures from the growing season. Plan to join them and find a new favorite tomato for next year’s garden.