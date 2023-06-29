“Green was the silence, wet was the light, the month of June trembled like a butterfly.” - Pablo Neruda

On my way to work, I noticed the chicory was starting to bloom. Besides being a pretty blue flower, it’s also a summer-blooming indicator plant. When chicory blooms, it’s time to prevent damage from the squash vine borer. It’s also the time when the adult Japanese beetles start to emerge from the soil. These first adults become “scouts” for other Japanese beetles. The scouts will find the buffet in your yard and then tell the others where it is. Keeping this in mind when you see the chicory blooming, it’s time for you to start scouting for Japanese beetle scouts. You can minimize the damage if you can find and destroy as many of those early scouts before they can tell their friends that your garden buffet is now open. They are most active in the afternoon so that is the best time to go on the hunt. One thing to keep in mind, both the adults and the grubs begin to die off when the soil is very dry so if you don’t water your lawn during peak adult beetle flight, you may see a reduction in grubs. So far, that’s the only advantage I can see with our current dry spell.

Another sign I observed in my garden was white “butterflies” checking out my broccoli, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts. The caterpillars of these pretty butterflies are often referred to as the “imported cabbage worm” and are pests for cole or crucifer crops, munching on the leaves of your prized crops. If you spot these butterflies near your garden, start inspecting the lower leaves of your cole crops weekly for eggs and larvae. The larvae are velvety green worms up to an inch long with a light, yellow strip down the back. Handpicking is an option if you have a small crop. You can also use floating row covers. Another option is to apply Bacillus Thuringiensis var Kurstaki or Aisawai (Bt) to early instar larvae. Although I don’t care to use chemicals unless absolutely necessary, this is one that I have used and had success controlling the larvae. Bt is a naturally occurring, soil-borne bacteria that’s been in use since the 1950s for natural insect control. It is non-toxic to mammals, birds, and fish and has also been found to have low toxicity to bees. The key to using Bt is to target the early ilarvae and then ensure you have good plant coverage. As with all chemicals, make sure it actually will treat the insect you are trying to control, read the directions carefully to ensure proper usage.

It's also time to watch for any signs of disease on your tomatoes. Some common tomato diseases include early blight, Septoria leaf spot, anthracnose, and late blight. Fungicides containing copper or chlorothalonil - and labeled for use on vegetables - can be effective for all of these except late blight if they are applied very early - before symptoms develop - and used regularly throughout the growing season. To learn more about tomato care, visit https://barron.extension.wisc.edu/files/2023/02/Homegrown-Tomatoes-for-Wisconsin.pdf. It’s a great resource document about caring for homegrown tomatoes in Wisconsin.

The Sauk County Master Gardeners Association will host a garden tour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 22. This year’s tour consists of eight private and two public gardens located in the Reedsburg and La Valle area. Tickets are $10 in advance and be purchased at the Reedsburg and Baraboo Chamber of Commerce’s, at the Sauk County Fair booth or online at https://shorturl.at/ftvyS. For more information, visit facebook.com/saukcountymastergardenersassociation/events.