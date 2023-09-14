“The earth is so rich in September. Apples and quinces fall from heavy branches. Cabbage, squash, broccoli, peppers, tomatoes ripen in every garden. White and blue grapes hang heavy clusters on the vines.”—Gladys Taber, “Fall,” Stillmeadow Sampler, 1959

The hubby and I just returned from a two-week trip to Alaska and found our tomatoes were gangbusters. Although our Alaskan trip had been planned for quite a while, I didn’t adjust my garden plans to accommodate our absence. Luckily, our daughter, daughter-in-law, and even my daughter-in-law’s mother, came and picked tomatoes. It was a little challenging as we are growers of heirloom tomatoes and many of our tomatoes are colors other than red. Instead, we had ripe tomatoes in shades of yellow, orange, dark red, and even green. I explained to my daughter that if she couldn’t find the plant labels, she’d have to feel the tomatoes to make sure they were ripe. Between the three of them, there were enough tomatoes for them to give to a variety of people and fill a small freezer for future processing this winter. Even with all the picking that they did, there are still lots of tomatoes on the vine, waiting to ripen. Unfortunately, the deer and bunnies took care of the rest of my beans, so I greatly appreciated the extra ones our friends from church gave us for canning. Our neighbor, also had a good gardening year as he showed us several of his amazing onions, leeks, shallots, beets, and garlic. He definitely knows how to grow them – they were huge.

As you finish up harvesting your vegetables, it’s time to start prepping our garden for the fall and watching for frost. Locate whatever you use to cover and protect your garden so you’re ready if we get an unexpected early frost. Keep in mind a well-watered garden also provides additional frost protection. Harvest carrots, beets, and turnips before the first frost kills the foliage. You’ll also want to harvest squash, pumpkins, and gourds as they ripen and before they are damaged by frost. Leave a two-inch stem for better storage. If you like to use fresh herbs throughout the winter, pot up tender herbs such as parsley, chives, oregano, etc. and bring them indoors to spend the winter in a sunny window. If you planted Brussels sprouts, pinch the growing point at the top of the stem so the bottom sprouts will mature. Remove any newly set blooms and new growth from your tomatoes as they won’t have time to mature. I will let the tomatoes in my greenhouse continue to set blooms as last year I had fresh tomatoes through November. Start cleaning up your vegetable beds as soon as vegetables are harvested. Remove all diseased plants but do not compost them unless you have a hot compost pile. Instead, burn or dispose of them in your regular trash.

In your flower beds, cut back perennials after frost if you like a tidier-looking garden. I tend to keep some standing for winter interest and to provide homes for various pollinators and other beneficial insects. It’s time to start lifting gladioli corms when the leaves turn brown. Let them dry in the sun for a few days so they store well over the winter. You’ll also want to start to bring in any coleus, geraniums, caladiums, and begonias. You can continue to divide most perennials other than asters and mums that haven’t bloomed. If you have a peony that needs dividing or you wish to share it with someone else, you have until about Oct. 15 to do so. Just make sure you don’t plant it too deeply and mulch it after the ground freezes. You can also plant German bearded iris. Sow snapdragons, cornflowers, and other hardy annuals a few weeks before the first frost.

Harvest pears when they are still slightly green with a slight twisting motion. If you have apples, finish harvesting them and clean up any fallen leaves and fallen fruit to control disease and insect problems. Last year, my husband cleaned up all the fallen fruit around our pear and apple trees and this year, almost all of our apples were blemish-free.

Finally, it’s time to start prepping your amaryllis and Thanksgiving and Christmas cactus for the holidays. Bring your amaryllis into your cool basement for a three-month resting period. Place your cactus in the cool basement as well in the dark for 15 hours for six to eight weeks so it will set blooms.