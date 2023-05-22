“There is nothing better than picking up sun-warmed tomatoes and smelling them, feeling them and scrutinizing their shiny skins for imperfections, dreaming of ways to serve them.”—Jose Andres

My husband and I just finished repotting our tomato plants for the Sauk County Master Gardeners Association’s annual tomato plant sale. Our event coordinator asked everyone donating plants to not only include the plant name, but also note whether it was determinate or indeterminate and if it was a hybrid or an heirloom. Until I became a master gardener, I never really paid much attention to that information. I was just looking for a delicious tomato. Knowing some of this information will help you not only select a delicious tomato but can also help you select the right tomato for your garden space and desired way of using tomatoes.

The first thing to consider is whether the tomato is determinate or indeterminate. A determinate tomato will have the majority of its fruit ripen about the same time. They tend to be bushier and shorter overall, making them ideal for smaller gardens. They produce most of their fruit at the terminal end and will stop shoot production once flowers have formed on the ends. They also tend to ripen earlier. If you are looking to can tomatoes, make salsa, or sauce, having most of your tomatoes ripen around the same time can be very helpful.

Indeterminate tomatoes have a longer growing season, producing fruit up until it frosts, or the plant dies from disease. They tend to be bigger with longer stem growth, requiring staking to keep the fruit off the ground. They will set flowers alongside the shoots and will continue to grow until it gets too cold. This is the type that many people decide to prune to increase air flow and also promote new flower buds. If you want to enjoy tomatoes the entire growing season, an indeterminate tomato is the way to go.

There are also some tomatoes that are semi-determinate and their growth and fruiting fall between these two types.

Another thing to consider when selecting tomatoes, is whether they are heirloom or hybrid. Heirloom tomatoes are open pollinated by wind or insects. Many have come from seeds that have been saved over generations and hand-selected by gardeners for a particular trait. To be considered an heirloom, the tomato must be able to reproduce itself from seed, be at least 50-years-old, and have its own history. They tend to be more prone to tomato disease, don’t produce as much as hybrids, do not travel well as they usually have thinner skins. So why grow them? Heirlooms are generally considered to be better tasting and come in lots of different colors, shapes, and sizes.

Hybrids are created when plant breeders cross pollinate two varieties to create a plant that has the best traits from both parents. This could be crossing a plant that produces larger fruit with one that is particularly resistant to disease. You will not get the same plant if you save the seeds from the fruit. Hybrids offer benefits such as easier care, early maturity, better yields, and disease resistance. Some have successfully improved flavor as well.

Most of this information should be on the tomato plant’s tag or on the seed packet. Determinate versus indeterminate or hybrid versus heirloom – there is no wrong answer. In our garden, we tend to plant a selection of all of them. We love having tomatoes all season long, in a variety of colors, sizes, and flavors. However, I appreciate having big batches of tomatoes ripen at the same time when it comes to making salsa or spaghetti sauce. Keep this information in mind when you select tomatoes for your own garden. Happy gardening.