“Bugs are not going to inherit the earth. They own it now. So we might as well make peace with the landlord.”—Thomas Eisner

On May 21, my husband set up the electric goat fencing around his bee yard to deter pests, namely bears. Last year, we lost all of our hives to a meandering bear and so he’s determined to keep bears away this year. Whether you have beehives or a vegetable garden, preventing garden pests is just part of the game. There are several techniques that you can use, depending on the type of pests you have.

If you have animal pests such as deer, bunnies, and birds, create barriers to prevent or minimize the havoc they wreak on your gardens. Electric or wire fencing is just one method you can use. You can also use row covers to hide your crops from hungry critters and they also help for insect pests as well. To prevent your newly planted seeds from birds, place the row cover directly on the soil until the seeds germinate. Keep in mind that the crops you are covering need to be pollinated, you will need to remove the row covers with your crops bloom. If you have strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, use bird netting or tulle to cover your plants. Another technique to use is animal-deterring sprays. These sprays smell bad and help encourage deer and rabbits to move on and find something else to eat. We’ve had great success with animal-deterring sprays; the husband sprays it along the perimeter of the gardens—flower and vegetables, reapplying after rain, to get deer to develop a different route through the neighborhood.

If your pests tend to be of the insect kind, there are some different techniques you can implement. If you grow a crop that tends to have specific problems, look for a pest resistant variety. Interplanting or companion planting can help by confusing insects as they try to find their delicious snack. We interplant onions and garlic among certain vegetables to deter insect pests. Different colored, versus the standard green-leaf, vegetables can also confuse insect pests. Some insects tend to show up at specific times of the year, so starting seedling indoors to get an earlier start or planting a late crop can help your crops miss those peak insect-feeding times. Growing vegetables in pots or raised beds can help get plants out of harm’s way from low-flying insects or ground-moving slugs. Barriers, such as row covers, help prevent access to your crops. Make sure to secure them to the ground so they don’t end up in your neighbor’s yard the next windy day. Cosmo, nasturtiums, sweet alyssum, and dill attract beneficial insects who eat insect pests or even hatch their own young inside them. Well-watered and well-fed plants make for healthy plants, helping them be less susceptible to pests.

If disease is a “pest” in your garden, there are also techniques you can use to minimize the damage from them. One technique you can use is to plant disease resistant varieties. For example, if you enjoy growing tomatoes but consistently have trouble with early blight, consider planting a variety that is resistant to early blight. Mulching heavily can help minimize weeds and splash-up from soil-borne diseases. Use good garden hygiene to minimize disease pests by disposing of diseased plants properly. Some diseased plants can be put on the compost pile, but others should be buried, burned, or thrown in the trash. Finally, clean and sanitize garden equipment, especially when you are working with disease plants.

