“Ripe vegetables were magic to me. Unharvested, the garden bristled with possibility. I would quicken at the sight of a ripe tomato, sounding its redness from deep amidst the undifferentiated green. To lift a bean plant’s hood of heart-shaped leaves and discover a clutch of long slender pods hanging underneath could make me catch my breath.”—Michael Pollan

It’s so amazing how much has changed in my garden since we had some rain a little while ago. Everyone I talk to is now saying how much they have ready or just about ready to pick in their vegetable gardens. I’ve received pictures of super large bell peppers, seen some amazing onions, and my own tomatoes are going bonkers. My grandson was so excited to pick tomatoes the other day. When he entered my greenhouse, he exclaimed “Nana, look at all those tomatoes!” and then proceeded to eat his way through the greenhouse and out into the garden. He enjoys eating the little “Sun Sugar” tomatoes, but he really loved picking the large heirloom tomatoes that were ripening nicely in the garden. Knowing when your vegetables are ripe or ready to pick is key to truly enjoying the fruits of your labor.

Tomatoes and peppers are fruits that you can pick when they are not completely ripe and they will still ripen off the vine. However, if you can, let them ripen on the vine. Look for good even color over the whole fruit. Winter squash are ripe when the stem dies and hardens. Another way to tell is if you can push your fingernail into the skin and it dents, not punctures it.

Root crops such as beets, radishes, and turnips are most tender when they are golf ball size. Carrots can be dug any time they are big enough for your needs. Parsnips are best if you wait until after the first frost kills the leaves. Potatoes can be harvested early—around 10-12 weeks after planting—or after their foliage dies back—about 20 weeks after planting. If you rub the potato skin and it doesn’t come off, they are ready to dig. I planted mine in bags this year. I’m just waiting for the plants to die back so I can dump them out and let my grandson find all the potatoes. He’ll have a blast.

Beans, peas, cucumbers, and zucchini all require regular picking once they start producing. Peas and beans should be picked when the pods are long and smooth. If you don’t keep picking them, they simply slow down or stop. Zucchinis are best when they are 4-8-inches long. You can still use that missed zucchini to shred up and make zucchini bread or relish. For cucumbers, pay attention to what size you would like them to be and harvest them before they become big and yellow. I planted some mini-me cucumbers that are perfectly sized to eat when they are 3-4-inches. They don’t have the usual prickly skin so they can be eaten right out in the garden. I also planted gherkins for pickling, and they should be picked when they are 1-6-inches long versus regular slicing cucumbers which get 8-12-inches long.

Cole crops, such as cabbage, broccoli, and cauliflower should be cut as soon as they have formed tight, firm heads. Broccoli and cauliflower will bolt if left too long. Harvesting kale depends on how you plan to use it. If you’re using it fresh in a salad, smaller is better. If the plan is to use it in soups, larger leaves work great.

Garlic and onions can be dug for fresh use as soon as the leaves start to die back. If you plan to store them, wait until the foliage has all died back and then dig them. They will need to be cured first before storing them for the winter.

Apples are ripe if you can cup them in your hand, gently twist, and they come off easily. Pears are hard and very firm. Peaches, apricots, and nectarines are ripe when they are slightly soft near the stem. Another way to tell is to smell them; if they give off a sweet smell, they are ripe. Berries should have even coloring before picking. Blueberries will taste their sweetest a couple days after turning blue.

Keep these tips in mind to help you figure out when your crops are ready to pick. You’ll find that enjoy your fresh vegetables even more – as if that was even possible.