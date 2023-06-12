“In the summertime, when the weather is hot, you can stretch right up and touch the sky.”—Mungo Jerry

All this weird weather has been wreaking havoc on local gardens. First it takes forever for it to warm up, we get snow on May 1, and these past couple of weeks the weather has been scorching hot and super dry. It’s also really early to hear people talk about having to water their lawns and gardens regularly. All these ups and downs are definitely causing issues with our plants.

On example is some unusual growth on one of my daughter’s hostas. She was concerned it was diseased as the growth was nothing she had ever seen before. Her hosta is experiencing a type of growth called fasciation. Fasciated—meaning bundled—growth is when the scapes are fused into a broccoli-like formation. Fasciation is not unique to hostas. It is thought to be caused by a hormonal imbalance due to either a random genetic mutation or from environmental factors such as temperature at certain stages of development of the dormant plant. It doesn’t affect nearby plants and most likely will not occur next season. I’ve heard from others that they are also experiencing fasciated growth on their hostas as well.

Another unusual thing you may see in your garden is curling leaves or physiological leaf roll, particularly with your tomato plants. In some cases, it can be due to poor soil nutrition, viruses, and/or herbicide drift. However, based on our recent hot, sunny weather, it is more likely due to the extremely high temperatures, too much sun, and even underwatering. Tomatoes like warm temperatures but consistent temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit will cause leaf curl. The heat is stressing the plant and the curling is the plants attempt to conserve water. Too much sun can also be an issue. You may notice your tomato leaves are turning yellow—getting sunburned. The curling of the leaves is an attempt to reduce the amount of exposed surface area. Finally, with all this hot weather, it is really hard to make sure your plants have enough water. If they can’t get enough water, they will curl their leaves to try and conserve water. This may be very evident in potted tomato plants. For curling leaves, it’s important to water deeply and at the right time. Mornings are best as the plants have a chance to use the water before it evaporates. Watering in the evening can lead to fungal issues so it’s best to avoid that time unless absolutely necessary. Also, mulch your plants to help retain moisture in the soil. Straw or leaf mulch works well.

The Sauk County Master Gardeners Association will host a garden tour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 22. This year’s tour consists of eight private and two public gardens located in the Reedsburg and La Valle area. Tickets are $10 in advance and be purchased at the Reedsburg and Baraboo Chamber of Commerce’s. For more information, visit facebook.com/saukcountymastergardenersassociation/events.