“This morning, the sun endures past dawn. I realize that it is August: the summer’s last stand.”—Sara Baume

I was so thankful for the two inches of rain we received this week. I’m simply tired of watering by hand. Although I use soaker hoses in my vegetable gardens, my fewer than usual planted containers still require me to drag the hose out into the garden. And it’s so important to keep our gardens well-watered at this time of year if we want to get any kind of garden produce. Luckily, I’ve just really had to deal with my container planters; my perennials are well-established so although they don’t look their best this year, I’m confident they will survive the winter and hopefully have a better season next year.

Even as we struggle to deal with the water shortage this season, there is plenty to do. Your dahlias will thank you for an extra layer of mulch to help them conserve moisture. Mulch also provides an added bonus – fewer weeds. If you planted dinner plate dahlias, make sure to stake them to prevent them from toppling over. If you have phlox in your garden, keep them deadheaded and don’t let them go to seed if you want to keep their colors true. I have some gorgeous ones that I need to get out and deadhead now. Get your daisy, coreopsis, sweet William, and pansy seeds started so you can transfer them into your garden beds in late September/early October. If you planted gladiolus for cutting, make sure you leave as much foliage on the plants to help them put energy back into the bulbs. It’s also time to divide iris and daylilies. I have a couple beds where my iris did not bloom well this year; they were really too deeply planted so they need to be dug up, inspected for iris borers and replanted. If you need to add a little fall color, plant chrysanthemums but give them a little extra protection to help them survive the winter. Even though we received some extra rain, water your flowerbeds at least once a week if dry spells return. If you kept your poinsettias from Christmas, it’s time to bring them back indoors. Amaryllis need to have their water withheld for about eight weeks to help them bloom. Bring them back indoors and store them in a cool basement for the next three months.

In the vegetable garden, continue to harvest vegetables such as eggplants, tomatoes, and peppers regularly. Sow cover crops in beds you don’t plan to use any more this year. Buckwheat is a good cover crop to consider. If you plant herbs, cut, dry, and freeze them for future use. It’s best to pick them before they bloom for best flavor. However, if you’re like me, I like to use them for attracting pollinators, so I tend to let the majority of mine flower and go to seed. There is still time to plant a late crop of radishes, lettuce, spinach, and beets. Fertilize strawberries with 10-10-10 fertilizer at 2-3 pounds per 100 square feet. Tip layer black raspberries for new growth.

Plant any new evergreens now through mid-September to give them time to get established. If you use the holiday schedule, get ready to spread lawn fertilizer around Labor Day. Finally, remove lawn thatch if it is more than ½-inch thick.

The Sauk County Master Gardeners Association is looking for gardens in the Sauk Prairie area for its 2024 annual Garden Tour. They are interested in gardens that have been designed and maintained primarily by ordinary gardeners whose gardens are the result of their own hard work, sweat, and gardening ingenuity. If you’d like to have your garden featured, contact saukctymg@gmail.com to be considered.

The deadline to register for “Growing and Caring for Plants in Wisconsin: Foundation in Gardening” is fast approaching. This online, complete-at-your-own-pace introductory course is offered by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Horticulture Program. Registration is open until Aug. 31. If you’re interested in becoming a Wisconsin Extension Master Gardener, the Sauk County Master Gardener Association also offers limited scholarships to help offset the costs. For more information, visit https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/foundations-in-gardening.