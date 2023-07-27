“Backyard gardening can inspire you to take an interest in the origins of your food and make better choices about what you put on your plate.”—Dr. Helen Delichatsios

The Sauk County Master Gardeners Association wrapped up its annual Home Garden Tour. Attendees were able to visit eight private and two public gardens. One of the public gardens featured a Victory Garden, a throw-back to World War I and World War II.

The Victory Garden movement first started during WWI. At that time, and then again during WWII, people were encouraged to plant fruit and vegetable gardens at home and in public spaces to help supplement or minimize their rations with produce from their own gardens. It also was a way for American citizens to assist with the war effort. During WWII, the movement was widely promoted using posters featuring slogans such as “Sow the Seeds of Victory” and “Plant a Victory Garden – Our Food is Fighting” These posters touched on Americans’ sense of duty, resulting in more than 20 million Americans taking up the call to “victory” and producing much of their own food. According to the National WWII Museum, victory gardens were responsible for 40% of all vegetables grown in the U.S. by 1944. Schools took up the call as well, with many of them planting school gardens to help supplement school lunches. The number of canning supplies sold increased substantially during WWII. Even Eleanor Roosevelt got in on the action and had a Victory Garden planted on the White House lawn.

Victory Gardens popped up everywhere, with ordinary people planting easy-growing vegetables like tomatoes, cabbage, carrots, lettuce, beets, squash, and peas. Home gardeners with limited space were encouraged to plant in their flower beds. Prior to the movement, many people had never grown or harvested crops before.

Unfortunately, after WWII ended, many communities abandoned their Victory Garden efforts. Grocery stores and commercially grown food became readily available, and people didn’t see the need to grow their own food anymore. Instead, gardening became a hobby instead of a necessity for supplementing one’s food sources. Today, it is a well-known fact that we do not eat enough of the recommended fruits and vegetables for good health. Much of our food has a long journey before it gets to grocery store shelves, losing nutrients along the way. And much of our commercially grown food today uses pesticides.

There are a number of reasons to grow your own Victory Garden today. You might not need it to supplement rations, but growing your own fruits and vegetables can greatly help reduce your grocery bill. Planting your own victory garden allows you to control your food supply and become more self-sufficient. You have the ability to control the amount of pesticides used. Your vegetable garden’s close proximity minimizes nutrient loss and your carbon footprint. It offers you and your family fresh air and exercise. For most of us, gardening is a great way to reduce stress. You also don’t need a ton of space to grow most vegetables. You can use containers on your porch or patio to grow vegetables like tomatoes, peppers, beans, lettuce, radishes, and even summer squash. Colorful vegetables can be tucked into your flower beds. Whether you have a lot of space or just a little bit, you too can plant a Victory Garden and reap all the rewards it can offer.