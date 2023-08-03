To add new churches or change information, email jcst-news@wiscnews.com to receive a fillable pdf form; deadline for changes is 1 p.m. Monday. No changes will be accepted via phone. All updates must be made through the fillable form.

BAPTIST

BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH

148 Grayside Ave., Mauston. 608-847-6059, office@bbcmauston.org. Pastor George Selbher, 651-230-3544, pastor@bbcmauston.org. Worship service, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. bbcmauston.org

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF NECEDAH

W6295 23rd St., Necedah. 920-222-1338, kevin.a.meinke@gmail.com. Pastor Kevin Meinke, 920-222-1338, kevin.a.meinke@gmail.com. Worship service, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. https://1stbcnecedah.org.

CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE

MAUSTON CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE

975 Nazarene Dr., Mauston. 608-847-6299, mauston.naz@gmail.com. Pastor Mike Postell, 608-847-6299, mauston.naz@gmail.com. Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. maustonnaz.com.

EVANGELICAL

FAITH CHRISTIAN CHURCH

N4691 Highway 12/16W, Mauston. 608-847-4019, info@faithchristianwi.com. Lead Pastor Paul Shirek; Assoc. Pastor Aaron Shirek. Worship service, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday. faithchristianwi.com.

EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN

ST. PAUL’S LUTHERAN CHURCH

517 Grayside Ave., Mauston. 608-847-4108, stpaulmauston@gmail.com. Pastor Chip Wilke, 608-847-4108, revwilke@gmail.com; Pastor Jasper Sellnow, 608-474-4136, revsellnow@gmail.com. Worship services, 7:45 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 6 p.m. Monday. Communion, first, third and fifth Sunday of month. stpauls-wels.com.

EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH IN AMERICA

BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH

701 Grove St., Mauston. 608-847-6690, bethanymaustonelca@gmail.com. Pastor Joan Wittrock, 608-847-6690. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, every Sunday. bethanymauston.com.

BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH

618 W. River St., New Lisbon. 608-562-3807, bethanyeast@mwt.net. Worship service, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third Sunday of month. bethanyeast.com.

EAST LEMONWEIR LUTHERAN CHURCH

W8943 Highway S, Elroy. 608-562-3807, bethanyeast@mwt.net. Pastor Lucy Hardie, 608-562-3807, bethanyeast@mwt.net. Worship service, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third Sunday of month. bethanyeast.com.

FOUNTAIN LUTHERAN

W10815 Church St., Kendall. 608-462-5398. Worship at 8:30 a.m. Sunday alternating weeks; check website for schedule. ftglp.org, Facebook: search @fgtlutheranparish.

GRACE LUTHERAN

226 Erickson St., Elroy. 608-462-5398. Worship at 10:10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, weekly. Synod Authorized Minister, Kristine Stauffacher, 608-462-5398, lutherangrace55@gmail.com.

TRINITY LUTHERAN

301 E. Main St., Hustler. 608-462-5398. Worship at 8:30 a.m. Sunday alternating weeks; check website for schedule. ftglp.org, Facebook: search @fgtlutheranparish

LUTHERAN CHURCH - MISSOURI SYNOD

ST. JAMES EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH

1106 S. Main St., Necedah. 608-565-7252. Rev. Roger Erdman, 608-565-7252, pastor@stjamesnecedah.com. Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday; 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Communion, every Sunday, Wednesdays following the second and fourth Sunday of month. stjamesnecedah.com.

ST. PAUL’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH

N15296 19th Ave., New Miner/Nekoosa. 608-565-7252. Rev. Roger Erdman, 608-565-7252, pastor@stjamesnecedah.com. Worship services, 8 a.m. Sunday. Communion, second, fourth and fifth Sunday of month. stjamesnecedah.com.

NON DENOMINATIONAL

REAL CHURCH COMMUNITIES

New Lisbon Community Center, 110 Welch Prairie Road, New Lisbon. 608-613-0162, realchurchcommunities@gmail.com. Pastor John Barker, 608-613-0162, realchurchcommunities@gmail.com. Worship service, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. realchurchcommunities.org.

PRESBYTERIAN

PEACE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

217 Oak St., Mauston. 608-847-4306, peacepresbyterianmauston@gmail.com. Rev. Beth Voigt. Search Facebook for Peace Presbyterian Church, Mauston WI. Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

ROMAN CATHOLIC

OUR LADY OF THE LAKE

N6865 Evergreen, Mauston. 608-565-2488, stfrancisnecedah@tds.net. Father Wesley Janowski. Worship service, 7:30 a.m. Mass Sunday.

ST. ALOYSIUS CHURCH

545 Prairie Ave., Hillsboro. 608-489-2580, saintals@mwt.net. Pastor Donald Bauer, 608-489-2580, saintals@mwt.net. Worship services, 4 p.m. Mass Saturday; 10 a.m. Sunday; 8 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Communion, all services.

ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI

2001 Main St., Necedah. 608-565-2488, stfrancisnecedah@tds.net. Father Wesley Janowski. Worship service, 4:30 p.m. Mass Saturday; 8:45 a.m. Mass in English, 11 a.m. Latin, 12:30 p.m. Polish Sunday; 7 a.m. Mass Monday-Saturday.

ST. JAMES CATHOLIC CHURCH

100 Bartell St., Camp Douglas. 608-427-6762, stjames@mwt.net. Rev. Peter Raj, 608-562-3125. Worship services, 6 p.m. Saturday. Communion, 5:30 p.m. confession before Mass Saturday. mjpcatholic.com.

ST. JEROME CHURCH

528 Center St., Wonewoc. 608-489-2580, saintals@mwt.net. Pastor Donald Bauer, 608-489-2580, saintals@mwt.net. Worship services, 8 a.m. Mass Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Communion, all services.

ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH

807 W. Lake St., Friendship. 608-339-3485, stjosephcc@frontier.com. Father Dave Bruener, 608-339-3485, stjosephcc@frontier.com. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday Mass; 9 a.m. Tuesday through Friday. stjoseph-friendship.org.

ST. MARY’S CATHOLIC CHURCH

117 Juneau St. North, Lyndon Station. 608-666-2421, office@stmlys.diolcparish.org. Rev. Cryton Outschoorn, 608-386-7378, coutschoorn@diolclergy.org; Deacon Tom Hale, 608-415-1165, deacontomhale@gmail.com. Worship services, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday; 5:30 p.m. Tuesday; 7 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday. stmaryparishlyndon.com.

ST. PATRICK PARISH

401 Mansion St., Mauston. 608-847-6054, stpatrickparishmauston@gmail.com. Rev. Jeyaseelan Yobu, 608-847-6054, stpatrickparishmauston@gmail.com. Worship services, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday; 8 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 8 a.m. first Saturday; 5 p.m. Saturday Vigil; 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, all services. stpatricksmauston.com.

ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH

408 W. River St., New Lisbon. 608-562-3125, st.paul@mwt.net. Rev. Peter Raj, 608-562-3125. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 a.m. Mass Tuesday-Friday. Communion, 7:30 a.m. confession before Mass Friday. mjpcatholic.com.

UNITED METHODIST

MAUSTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

420 Suszycki Drive, Mauston. 608-847-5964, office@maustonumc.com. Pastor Anita Genrich, 608-393-0856, pastor@maustonumc.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday; 6 p.m. Wednesday. Communion, first Sunday of month and special Sundays. maustonumc.com.