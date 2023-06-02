To add new churches or change information, email bnr-news@wiscnews.com, pdr-news@wiscnews.com, wde-news@wiscnews.com or to receive a fillable pdf form; deadline for changes is 4 p.m. Tuesday. No changes will be accepted via phone. All updates must be made through the fillable form.
ADVENT CHRISTIAN
LA VALLE ADVENT CHRISTIAN CHURCH
200 La Valle St., La Valle. 608-434-0859, ajpreach316@gmail.com. Pastor Andy Johnson, 608-434-0859, ajpreach316@gmail.com. Worship service, 10:30 a.m., Sunday. Communion, second Sunday of month. lavalleadventchristianchurch.net.
NEW LIFE COMMUNITY ADVENT CHRISTIAN CHURCH
1919 Elizabeth St., Baraboo. 608-356-3367, newlifebaraboo@gmail.com. Rev. Jesse Stevens, 608-356-3367, pastorjessestevens@gmail.com; Rev. Jed Crouse, 608-356-3367, jedcrouse@gmail.com. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. newlifebaraboo.com.
BAPTIST
NEW TESTAMENT BAPTIST CHURCH
N2232 Du Borg Road, Columbus. 920-623-3600, ntbc.columbus@gmail.com. Pastor Todd Werner; Pastor Chris Blevins. Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday. ntbc-columbus.org.
NORTH SCOTT BAPTIST CHURCH
W4697 Highway E, Pardeeville. 608-429-2794, northscottbaptistoffice@gmail.com. Interim Pastor Roger Vogel, 614-425-1218, vogelrj1@gmail.com. Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. northscottbaptist.com.
BIBLE
CORNERSTONE BIBLE CHURCH
1420 E. Wisconsin St., Portage. 608-742-6232, kyle@ephesians289.com. Senior Pastor Kyle Ruggles. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. ephesians289.com.
GRACE BIBLE CHURCH
2939 Highway CX, Portage. 608-742-5090, gracebibleportage@gmail.com. Pastor Jeremy Edmondson, Youth Pastor Zach Jantz. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. gbcportage.com.
CATHOLIC
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH
304 East St., Baraboo. 608-356-4773, info@stjosephbaraboo.com. Pastor Jay Poster, 608-356-4773, jayp@stjosephbaraboo.com. Worship services, 7:30, 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday; 5:15 p.m. Tuesday; 8:30 a.m. Wednesday; 5:15 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 a.m. Friday; 4 p.m. Saturday. baraboocatholic.org.
CHRISTIAN REFORMED
SECOND CHRISTIAN REFORMED CHURCH
332 Tamarack St., Randolph. 920-326-3894, secondcrcrandolph@gmail.com. Pastor Keith Buist, 920-326-3894, secondcrcrandolph@gmail.com. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. secondcrcrandolph.org.
CHURCH OF GOD
WEST BARABOO CHURCH OF GOD
150 Shaw St., West Baraboo. 608-356-6545. Rev. Derick Bacon. Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. jesusisthesubject.org.
CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
BARABOO FIRST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
1800 Crawford St., Baraboo. 608-359-3774, baraboonaz@gmail.com. Pastor Ryan Barker, 503-214-0298, pastorryanbarker@gmail.com. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, fourth Sunday of month. baraboonaz.org.
EPISCOPAL
HOLY CROSS
322 Unity Drive, Wisconsin Dells. 608-254-8623, info@holycrosswisdells.com. Rev. Michael Caldwell, 608-254-8623, info@holycrosswisdells.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion schedule, every Sunday. holycrosswisdells.com.
EVANGELICAL
GRACEWAY CHURCH
65 13th St., Prairie du Sac. 608-643-6064, office@gracewaysaukprairie.org. Pastor Bryan Brotherton, 608-643-6064, office@gracewaysaukprairie.org; Assoc. Pastor Rod Spillane, 608-643-6064, office@gracewaysaukprairie.org. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. gracewaysaukprairie.org.
EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH IN AMERICA
BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH
620 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells. 608-254-4501. Pastor Craig Wolfgram, revcw2009@yahoo.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, weekly. dellsbethanychurch.org.
BETHLEHEM LUTHERAN CHURCH
W8267 Highway 33 East, Portage. 608-742-8502, bethluch15@gmail.com. Pastor Jaime Benson, 608-742-8502, pastor.jaime.benson@gmail.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Communion, at every service. bethlehemlcportage.org.
ST. PAUL’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
727 Eighth St., Baraboo. 608-356-3230, stpauls@stpaulslutheranchurch.us. Rev. Karen Hofstad, 608-356-3230 or 608-434-3397, pastor@stpaulslutheranchurch.us. Worship services and communion schedule can be found online. stpaulsbaraboo.org.
EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN SYNOD
ST. PAUL’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
W11355 Highway 127, Portage. 608-742-4286, bjgrimm1@charter.net. Rev. William Grimm, 608-742-4286, bjgrimm1@charter.net. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third Sunday.
NEWPORT LUTHERAN CHURCH
N8794 Peterson Road, Wisconsin Dells. 608-742-4286, bjgrimm1@charter.net. Rev. William Grimm, 608-742-4286, bjgrimm1@charter.net.Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third Sunday.
INDEPENDENT
FAITH BIBLE CHURCH
N4777 Elm St., Rio. 920-992-3274, mgormican@yahoo.com. Senior Pastor Michael Gormican, 608-678-0522, mgormican@yahoo.com; Youth Pastor Ramsey Bobzin, 920-992-3274, generalfbcrio.org. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. fbcrio.org.
LUTHERAN
OUR SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH
1120 Draper St., Baraboo. 608-356-9792, oslcbaraboolcms@gmail.com. Worship services, 8 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first, third and fifth Sunday.
TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH
728 Church St., Wisconsin Dells. 608-253-3241, office@trinitydells.org. Rev. Matthew Gehrke, 608-253-3241, matthew.gehrke@cuw.edu. Worship services, 9:45 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday. Communion, first and third Sunday. trinitydells.org.
LUTHERAN CHURCH MISSOURI SYNOD
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN MINISTRIES
850 Armstrong St., Portage. 608-742-9000, churchoffice@stjohnsportage.com. Rev. Greg Hovland, 608-742-9000, churchoffice@stjohnsportage.com. Worship services, 5:30 p.m. Saturday; 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, every service. stjohnsportage.com.
ST. LUKE LUTHERAN CHURCH
377 Roger St., Lyndon Station. 608-666-4091, stlukelyndon@hotmail.com. Pastor Alan Boeck, 608-697-7011, alanboeck@gmail.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, every Sunday.
METHODIST
EMANUEL CHURCH
101 14th St., Baraboo. 608-356-8246, office@emanuelumc.com. Pastor Ron Bupp, 608-356-8246, pastor@emanuelumc.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. emanuelumc.com.
NON-DENOMINATIONAL
EAST FRIESLAND NEW COVENANT CHURCH
N8879 E. Friesland Road, Randolph. info@eastfriesland.org. Pastor Stephen Robbins, 262-995-3699. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. eastfriesland.org.
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN CHURCH
763 Highway K, Wisconsin Dells. 608-393-8260, marci23marci@gmail.com. Rev. Marci Nichols, 608-393-8260, marci23marci@gmail.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. facebook.com/New-Hope-Christian-Church-Wisconsin-Dells-WI-316771138519363.
TORN
102 W. Franklin St., Portage. 608-573-9063, pastorschu3377@gmail.com. Pastor Fred Schumacher, 608-573-9063, pastorschu3377@gmail.com. Worship services, 5 p.m. Saturday. Communion, fourth Saturday of month. torn4him.org.
NON-DENOMINATIONAL EVANGELICAL
NEW LIFE FELLOWSHIP
457 Second St., Randolph. 414-708-0594, pastormike@nlfellowship.org. Sr. Pastor Mike Mattek, 414-708-0594, pastormike@nlfellowship.org. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, last Sunday of month. nlfellowship.org.
ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN
ST. JOHN THE WONDERWORKER ORTHODOX CHURCH
211 W. Pleasant St., Portage. 608-616-9209, st.john.the.wonderworker.portage@gmail.com. Father Job Considine, 608-697-3693, frjobconsidine@pm.me. Worship service, 6 p.m. Saturday Vespers; 9 a.m. Sunday Hours and Liturgy. Communion, every Sunday and Feast Days. https://orthodoxportage.org.
ORTHODOX PRESBYTERIAN
FIVE SOLAS CHURCH
850 Clark St., Reedsburg. 608-524-5856, pastor@fivesolas.church. Rev. Christian McShaffrey, 608-524-5856, pastor@fivesolas.church. Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, every week. fivesolas.church.
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
CALEDONIA PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
N5123 Highway 78, Portage. 608-617-6230, caledoniachurch@gmail.com. Rev. Dr. Jessica Salt, caledoniapastor@gmail.com.Worship service, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. Facebook: Caledonia Presbyterian Church.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN
416 Ash St., Baraboo. 608-356-5945, office@presbybaraboo.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. presbybaraboo.com and youtube.com/channel/UCmHd56YNHEf_FfvrCCIbhqQ.
PORTAGE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
120 W. Pleasant St., Portage. 608-742-6006, office@portagepresbyterian.com. Pastor David Hankins, 608-742-6006. Worship services, 10:05 a.m., “live video” on Facebook and by “radio” in the parking lot. Communion, first Sunday of month. portagepresbyterian.com.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH—PARDEEVILLE
105 S. Main St., Pardeeville. 608-429-2646, pardeevillepresbyterianchurch@gmail.com. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. fpcpardeeville.org.
UNITED PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
730 Cedar St., Wisconsin Dells. 608-253-3481, unitedpresby@yahoo.com. Rev. Steven Keller. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. preschurch.org.
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH IN AMERICA
GRACE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
N7631 Highway 22, Pardeeville. 608 429-9086, office@gracepresinfo.com. Pastor Chuck Walton, 608-429-9086, pastorchuck@gracepresinfo.com. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. gracepresinfo.com.
REFORMED
FIRST REFORMED CHURCH
406 South High St., Randolph. 920-326-3707, 1strandolphpastor@gmail.com. Rev. Luke Baehr, 920-326-3707, 1strandolphpastor@gmail.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion schedule, first Sunday of February, June, August, October, December and Maundy Thursday. randolphfirstreformed.com.
SOUTHERN BAPTIST
ROCK OF HOPE CHURCH
714 Oak St., Wisconsin Dells. 608-844-3177, hope@dells.church. Pastor Aaron Ramquist, aaron@dells.church. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. dells.church.
UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
131 Sixth Ave., Baraboo. 608-356-4300, fstuccbboo@dwave.net. Rev. Douglas Fauth, 608-356-4300, fstuccbboo@dwave.net. Worship services, 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. uccbboo.org.
UNITED METHODIST
DAVIS CORNERS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
606 Highway I, Wisconsin Dells. 608-253-6511, info@wisconsindellsumc.org. Pastor Lee Bushweiler, 608-253-6511, pastor@wisconsindellsumc.org. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. wisconsindellsumc.org.
DELLS-DELTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
320 Unity Drive, Wisconsin Dells. 608-253-6511, info@wisconsindellsumc.org. Pastor Lee Bushweiler, 608-253-6511, pastor@wisconsindellsumc.org. Worship services, 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. wisconsindellsumc.org.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
615 Broadway, Baraboo. 608-356-3991, fumc@barabooumc.org. Rev. Cathy Christman, 608-356-3991 ext. 23, pastor@barabooumc.org. Worship service, 9 a.m. online, 10:30 a.m. in-person Sunday. barabooumc.org.
MERRIMAC UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
117 Church St., Merrimac. 608-493-2774. Pastor Kristine Compton, 608-493-2774, pastorkristinecompton@gmail.com. Worship service, 9:20 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. merrimacunitedmethodist.org.
PORTAGE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
1804 New Pinery Road, Portage. 608-742-2107, office.portageumc@gmail.com. Rev. KwangYu Lee, 608-742-2107, pastor.portageumc@gmail.com. Worship service, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. portageumc.com.
RANDOLPH COURTLAND
227 North High St., Randolph. 920-326-3423, info@randolphcourtlandumc.org. Rev. François Russell, 920-326-3423 or 612-616-7925, info@randolphcourtlandumc.org. Worship service, 9 a.m. Sunday; 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Communion, first Sunday of month. randolphcourtlandumc.org.
WISCONSIN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN SYNOD
CROSS OF CHRIST EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH
585 E. Slifer St., Portage. 608-742-5609, crossofchristportage@hotmail.com. Pastor Scott Schultz, 608-617-8409, scottmschultz@hotmail.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Monday. Communion, first, third and fifth Sunday and following Monday of the month. portagelutheranchurch.org.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH
415 Washington St., Prairie du Sac. 608-643-4050, info@stjamespds.org. Pastor Bradley Pearson, 608-643-4050, info@stjamespds.org. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday; 6:30 p.m. Monday. Communion, second and fourth Sunday. stjamespds.org.
ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH
299 W. Broadway, Rock Springs. 608-524-5289, sjrsoffice@stjohnrockspr.org. Rev. David Karow, 608-524-5289, pastordjk@stjohnrockspr.org. Worship services, 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third Sunday. stjohnrockspr.org.
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
624 East St., Baraboo . 608-355-3870, churchoffice@stjohnsbaraboo.org. Pastor Tim Kuske, 608-963-1118, tkuske@stjohnsbaraboo.org; Pastor Jordan Ertl, 608-355-3870, jertl@stjohnsbaraboo.org. Worship services, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third Thursday and Sunday. http://stjohnsbaraboo.org.
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH & SCHOOL
505 E. LaFollette St., Pardeeville. 608-429-3636, office@stjohnspardeeville.org. Pastor James Plocher, 608-448-3127, pastor@stjohnspardeeville.org. Worship services, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third Sunday of the month. stjohnspardeeville.org.
ST. PAUL’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
106 S. Maple St., North Freedom. 608-522-4493, stpaulsnf@hotmail.com. Pastor Timothy Blauert, 507-279-8560, tkblauert@outlook.com. Worship services, 8:30 a.m. first Sunday of month; 7:30 and 10 a.m. all other Sundays. Communion, first and third Sunday of month.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
812 Western Ave., Columbus. 920-623-5180, office@zioncrusaders.com. Pastor Timothy Schwartz, 509-480-2967, tschwartz24@gmail.com; Pastor Ben Zuberbier, 920-517-7940, pastorbenzuberbier@gmail.com. Worship services, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, on four Sunday months, the first and fourth Sunday; on five Sunday months, the first, third and fifth Sunday. zioncolumbus.org.