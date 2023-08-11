Mythologist Joseph Campbell once said: “The big question is whether you are going to be able to say a hearty yes to your adventure.”

Nathan Kippley, an author from Merrimac now based in the Appleton area, wants you to say “yes" — so much so, he includes clues in his novels and poems about how to find real-life treasure he's hidden around Wisconsin.

“I hope to get people out and on a grand adventure,” Kippley said. “I want people, old and young, to forget the real world and be consumed with the thrill of the chase and go on a treasure hunt with no rules.”

Recently, visitors from Texas found one of Kippley’s treasures at Ledge Park in Dodge County. It was a 1-gram gold coin and a 1-ounce silver bar. It included a card with information on how to find his work.

Kippley estimates that hundreds of people have gone on his hunts.

It all started during COVID. With people isolated and in lockdown, wouldn’t it be great to get people outside? To give them something fun to do? To offer up some hope and joy during a time that seemed hopeless and joyless? Kippley said, “Yes.”

So he hid $2,500 in Kettle Moraine State Forest, just off the Ice Age Trail, and wrote his first treasure hunt book, “Kayak Jack and the Hidden Treasure.” A couple from Minnesota found the treasure in 37 days.

Since 2020, he’s hidden a little over $9,000 in either cash, gold coins, silver bars, checks or authenticated shipwreck coins in 14 locations throughout the state. All but one’s been found.

All of these treasures come out of his own pocket. A lot of what he's made as an author he's invested into the hunts.

"I put out regular fiction to fund this treasure hunt hobby," Kippley said.

He noted that he's not wealthy. "I grew up in a trailer park and still pay student loans," he said.

Thus far, he's written three books that have led readers on hunts for thousands of dollars and that also help him sell his books.

He also, however, does free, smaller hunts. Poems on his website provide clues to finding treasure, and by so doing, little adventures. All it takes is signing up for his email updates. Prizes have ranged from a $5 gift card to $500 cash. There is no fee to sign up. To do so, visit pirateislandclub.com.

“The only catch is that I will try and sell you my books," he said. "But reading is cool and you will never see your kids, or even the kid in yourself, be happier than when reading leads you to treasure.”

Kippley loved growing up in Merrimac, along Lake Wisconsin, and appreciated his schooling at Sauk Prairie High School. But he didn’t find any treasure in reading and writing at the time.

“In high school I was a shop kid,” Kippley said, praising his old woodworking teacher, Henry Netzinger. “I never saw writing as a career and never really enjoyed it.”

Kippley embarked on his life’s adventure, spending 15 years in Georgia, Florida and Tennessee as an airplane mechanic.

But he always liked stories, always liked tales of daring-do, always liked sharing stories with his children.

A character he created for them was Kayak Jack. He’d tell stories about Kayak Jack at bedtime.

Kippley said, “My kids would always ask to hear a Kayak Jack story, so when I write a book as a treasure map, Kayak Jack became the star.”

With the help of Kayak Jack and his family’s warm prodding, he published his first book in 2017. He’s since written a handful of books about Kayak Jack, as well as a middle-grade book centered on baseball called “The Lucky Bat” and “Man of the Sea,” a novel for adults about a murderer in the Florida Keys.

Having now returned to the state of Wisconsin after his time in the South, Kippley’s found a multitude of treasures for himself.

“Although I lived here until I was 21, moving back Wisconsin felt like a new world, even to me,” Kippley said. “The endless hikes, water trails and stunning parks blew us away.”

What better way to show an appreciation for a place than by having others discover it for themselves?

There will be a new, smaller summer treasure hunt coming soon. There will be some winter treasures to be found, too. The next Kayak Jack adventure book, including a treasure worth thousands, is still a work in progress.

All treasures are hidden in the state of Wisconsin and on public land.

“Have some fun and get out there," he said.

He wants you to say, “Yes.”

