On May 17, 1673, seven men in birch bark canoes departed from the mission of St. Ignatius. Their objective: to find the Mississippi River and follow it to the Gulf of Mexico.

The Frenchmen, who included Jacques Marquette and Louis Joliet, left the mission on Mackinac Island in Michigan and followed Green Bay to its extremity. There, the men found, the mouth of the Fox River.

Up the Fox River they went, passing villages of Indians – the Menomonees, the Mascoutins, the Miami, the Kickapoo.

But they faced a challenge.

“We knew that there was three leagues from the Mascoutins a river entering into the Mississippi,” Marquette wrote, “We knew, too, that the point of the compass we were to hold to reach it was west, southwest, but the way is so cut up by marshes and little lakes that it is easy to go astray.”

Marquette continued, “Here we had good need of our two Miami guides who led us safely to a portage of twenty-seven hundred paces and helped us transport our canoes to enter this river, after which they returned, leaving us alone in an unknown country in the hands of Providence.”

That portage is now Portage. The explorers were the first Europeans known to step foot there, entering the Wisconsin River on June 14, 1673.

Now, 350 years later, reenactors will step foot where they stood during an event at Portage’s Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, reenactors of the Marquette-Jolliet journey will be at the Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters to perform some scenes from the journey, deliver short programs on topics related to the expedition and answer questions from their historically accurate campsite.

It takes place at 1824 Highway 33 in Portage. To attend the reenactment is free. There will be tours of the Surgeon’s Quarters cabin and the Garrison School available at regular admission prices.

“I hope this event gives visitors insight into a different lifestyle and way of traveling that is so different to what we are familiar with today,” said Emma Everitt, executive director of the Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters. “We are so used to moving at such a fast pace. The journey across Wisconsin that they took in 17 days could be completed now in a matter of hours by car, and with low risk to life or property.”

The same could not be said for the 1673 expedition.

“They risked not only their possessions and knowledge that they had acquired on the expedition, but their lives,” Everitt said. “They had so much to gain and so much to lose.”

Marquette wrote: “We now leave the waters which flow to Quebec, a distance of four or five hundred leagues, to follow those which henceforth lead us into strange new lands.”

Jolliet and Marquette are credited with being the first Europeans to travel the entire Fox-Wisconsin waterway, the first to cross between the rivers at Portage and the first to map the waterway.

They are “central to the history of Portage and how it was settled,” Everitt said. “These explorers paved the way for French settlers to the area, who would establish Portage as a hub for the fur trade.”

Of course the Portage area had been home to the Ho-Chunk for generations. The value of these rivers was known to them time immemorial.

“While they did use the rivers for transportation, they also recognized its value as a life-giving source that they could build their communities around,” Everitt said.

The rivers supplied the Ho-Chunk with fish, attracted animals for them to trap and supported the growth of native tamarack trees that they used to build homes.

Everitt’s hope with the reenactment event is that visitors feel inspired, like Marquette and Jolliet were inspired, “to embrace our waterways as an important part of our history, as well as a vital natural resource.”

GALLERY: Historical reenactments at Agency House, Surgeons Quarters in Portage Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House