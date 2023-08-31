The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paints a grim picture. More than 1 million people have died since 1999 from a drug overdose. In 2021, the last full year of data available, 106,699 drug overdose deaths occurred in the United States.

More than 75% of those drug overdose deaths involved an opioid, and nearly 88% of those deaths involved fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent.

These statistics are known well by the Sauk County Health Department. “We want to do everything we can to support those in need,” said Sara Jesse, health strategist for the department.

“We’re doing all we can to help,” echoed Hannah Erdman, a health educator for the department.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that in 2021 there were 1,427 deaths in Wisconsin related to opioids. Sauk County is not immune to these numbers. In 2021, the county had 13 deaths. In 2022 there were 14 overdose deaths. There have been four deaths thus far in 2023, with several cases pending toxicology reports.

“Sauk County had the 2nd highest rate of opioid overdose-related emergency room hospitalizations in Wisconsin in 2021 among the 68 counties for which data was available,” Jesse said.

The state average is 53.7 emergency room visits per 100,000 residents. Sauk County is at 95.8. Rock County has the most emergency room visits with 127.6 per 100,000 residents.

“It’s due to our location,” Jesse said. “We’re on a drug trafficking route. There’s tourism here. It’s relatively easy to have anonymous drug deals along the interstate.”

The drugs being dealt are becoming more deadly, with fentanyl and the newer alarming drug hitting the scene: xylazine. Now found in fentanyl, xyalzine is a drug used for sedation. It is meant as an animal tranquilizer.

“And Narcan doesn’t work for it,” Erdman said.

Narcan, or naloxone, is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. It is readily available for free to those who want it from the Sauk County Health Department, located in the West County Square Building, 3rd Floor, Suite 372, at 505 Broadway St. Narcan can also be mailed. Call 608-355-3290 for options.

No personal data is collected for those who request Narcan.

“We hope to have a free-to-use (Narcan) vending machine in the hospital’s ER area this fall,” Erdman noted.

The office also can provide Narcan training for anyone interested. Done online or in-person, the presentation lasts about 45 minutes, though shorter trainings are available upon request.

The Sauk County Health Department also has a WisHope program, pairing peer recovery coaches with those dealing with addiction. “It’s a peer-run organization,” Jesse said. “They’ve lived through it and are ready to help.”

WisHope provides resources, education, advocacy and peer support to recovering community members, including those directly impacted by addiction and mental health conditions.

The number to reach WisHope is 844-515-1444.

“For those using substances or for those affected, it connects people to services they need, whether it be treatment, mental healthcare, support or social interaction,” Erdman said.

To further its reach into the community, the Sauk County Health Department was instrumental in forming the coalition Support People and Empower Recover, or SUPER. The coalition is made up of medical professionals, individuals in recovery, law enforcement agencies, allies, and families and friends who might have experienced a loved one dealing with addiction.

Meetings are the first Monday of every month from 1 to 2 p.m., in person at the West County Square Building office or online.

The county has also created the Sauk County Overdose Death Review Team. It is just the second of its kind in the state, after Milwaukee. The team, which includes representatives from 26 Sauk County departments and local agencies, has made nearly 70 recommendations for saving lives in the area. These recommendations have been shared with local and statewide organizations that can act upon them to help prevent overdose deaths.

For further information about local substance use services in the area, visit co.sauk.wi.us/humanservices/mental-health-and-recovery-services.

