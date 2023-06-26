People in Portage will be able to pleasantly park themselves for pleasure at a new pocket park.

The city of Portage recently received a $50,000 Vibrant Spaces grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) to fund the construction of a pocket park and further the revitalization of downtown Portage.

The park, located alongside the National Ice Age Trail, will be at the intersection of Edgewater Street and Wisconsin Avenue. It will include outdoor seating, public art installations, a dog station, shade trees, and an event space.

Construction will begin this summer.

“It will create yet another valuable community amenity that will attract and retain residents and boost Portage’s labor participation rate,” said Portage Director of Business Development and Planning, Steve Sobiek.

The park, the city notes, will give the community a new space to enjoy. They anticipate it will be used by Ice Age hikers, be a lunch spot for employees of neighboring businesses, a respite for visitors visiting downtown, a place for outdoor meetings, classes, special events, and more.

“Investing in vibrant communities where people want to live, work, and raise families is critical to attracting and retaining workers in our state,” said Missy Hughes, CEO and Secretary of WEDC in a statement.

“These grants will help communities create new gathering spaces in thriving downtowns to draw in residents, visitors, new businesses, and investments.”

WEDC’s Vibrant Spaces grant program is designed to assist in creating lively and engaging communities that make it easier to recruit and retain residents, sustain a robust workforce, and enhance local quality of life.

Grants in amounts of $25,000 to $50,000 are given to local communities to develop and enhance public spaces.

WEDC leads economic development efforts for the state of Wisconsin by advancing and maximizing opportunities for businesses, communities, and people to thrive in today’s current competitive landscape. The organization works with more than 600 statewide partners to advance those efforts.

The city of Portage has until Dec. 31, 2023, to complete the project per the grant agreement.

