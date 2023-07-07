A girl was racing on her bike. The high school freshman was furiously peddling to win the race on the challenging Wisconsin course. Helmet on, legs furiously churning on the mountain bike, she charged through the grit with grit in her spirit. She wanted to win. She was determined. She wanted to be first.

Her front wheel suddenly broke. She was miles from the finish line and her wheel broke. Her mountain bike was suddenly inoperable. She was not going to win the race. There would be no chance to win now.

But, there’s that grit in her; that determination. She grabbed the front wheel in one hand. She slung the broken mountain bike over her shoulder with the other. She started walking. The finish line wasn’t going to come to her. She’d have to go to it, come what may.

Word spread across the course of the girl’s predicament. There’s a girl who is going to walk the rest of the way with a broken bike, but not a broken spirit. The course surged with family, friends, spectators, and other competitors cheering her on.

At the finish line – she came in last – the crowd was euphoric. She didn’t win but they knew, as she did, that she won something more than winning.

“There are so many stories like that,” said Renee Griswold, director of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Cycling League. “We touch so many with all the different aspects of this sport.”

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Cycling League (WICL) is a youth development program that uses mountain bikes as tools to develop, as the organization’s website states, “strong minds, bodies, character, and communities among middle school and high school student athletes and their families.”

The organization serves Wisconsin’s students, from 6th to 12th grade, regardless of ability level on a bicycle.

“These athletes,” Griswold said, “develops so many life skills. They develop such strong character.” The Milwaukee native, an avid biker on her own since she can remember, said, “You’re on a team but it’s an individual sport. You can do something to the best of your ability. You get a sense of community. You get a sense of accomplishment. You get a sense of pride.”

The WICL started in 2013 and is part of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association. That first year there were two teams and approximately 60 participants. Today, there are 88 teams and over 2,000 participants statewide. From Middleton to Mukwonago, Eau Claire to Eagle, Sauk Prairie to Sheboygan, there’s a mountain bike team eager for new teammates.

“When I am mountain biking, I love how difficult the trails can get and how I can overcome it,” said Avery Bussan. Bussan is a 15-year-old high school student at Sauk Prairie High School. She’s been a member of the local Eagles Mountain Bike Team for the past four years. The team is made up of athletes of all skill levels and abilities from the Sauk Prairie, Wisconsin Heights, Baraboo, Lodi, and Reedsburg areas.

“What biking gives me physically,” Bussan said, “is strength. What I gain mentally is to not give up.”

Racing teams “build strong minds, bodies, character, and communities through cycling.” This, from Erika Larson, an Eagles Mountain Bike Team coach. “Every youth is empowered to be part of a thriving and engaged cycling community.”

The local racing season runs from July through late October. They have two practices a week. They have a variety of practice locations, including the Dam Trails at Alliant Energy, in Prairie du Sac, Lodi Primary School, Devil’s Lake State Park, Larson Holiday Farm in Merrimac, and elsewhere.

There are races near the end of season in places like Cable, Eau Claire, Englewood Farms, and more.

“The league mission is simple,” Larson said, “to get more kids on bikes.” She continued, “Our goal is to introduce them to an activity that they can participate in the rest of their lives. Riding bikes on dirt through the woods is a fun activity for any age.” There’s that grit and the grit within.

Griswold concurs. “It’s so rewarding to see kids do new things; to see them do things they didn’t think they could do; to see kids encouraging and supporting each other; helping each other out.”

Sometimes that is support for a girl with a broken bike over her shoulder. Sometimes it’s helping a new teammate tackle a portion of the trail they’re frightened of. Sometimes it’s blurring across the finish line together in victory.

“You can have a great time,” Bussan said. “You can meet awesome friends in the cycling league.”

Sometimes, it’s life skills. Sometimes, it’s friendships.

To learn more about the Wisconsin Interscholastic Cycling League and teams in your area, visit www.wisconsinmtb.org.

