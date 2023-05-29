Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Get your Huffy ready in a hurry. It’s time to take your Trek and trek out. On your Schwinn, you’ll win if you take it on the open roads and trails come Saturday, June 3, which is World Bike Day. Sauk Prairie, and the surrounding areas, offer a host of bicycling opportunities to get pedal pushers outdoors.

World Bike Day was first declared in 2018 by the United Nations General Assembly, drawing attention to the benefits of using a bicycle – a simple, affordable, clean, and environmentally sustainable means of transportation; a fun way to stay physically active and improve health; and an activity you can do solo, or with friends and family.

Friends of the Great Sauk State Trail know the benefits of biking and are celebrating World Bike Day with a free event on Saturday, June 3. There are a variety of activities for everyone.

The Good Neighbor Ride begins at 8 a.m. It’s a community bike ride honoring the legacy of Dr. Haakon Carlson, a Prairie Clinic physician and founder of the Good Neighbor Clinic, a free community clinic whose mission is to improve the health and lives of people who face financial, cultural, or language barriers that keep them from accessing quality healthcare.

The ride begins at the Good Neighbor Clinic parking lot, located at 95 Lincoln Avenue in Prairie du Sac. There is a minimum $25 suggested donation.

At nearby Marion Park, at 145 1st Street in Prairie du Sac, from 9 to 11 a.m., attendees can participate in Sauk Prairie R.I.D.E. (Ride, Interact, and Develop Etiquette). A joint effort with Sauk Prairie Kiwanis and the Sauk Prairie Police Department, young riders will learn bicycle safety and more.

At 10 a.m., on the George Culver Community Library patio, located at 615 Phillips Boulevard in Sauk City, there will be a bicycle-themed read-aloud and craft projects where children can customize their bicycle, scooter, or stroller.

Meanwhile, at Veterans Memorial Park, at 700 VFW Drive in Prairie du Sac, there will be a mountain bike skills course hosted by the Eagle Mountain Bike Team.

Other drop-in opportunities at the Prairie du Sac Riverwalk Park and Overlook, located at 490 Water Street in Prairie du Sac, occur from 9 a.m. to noon. Opportunities include bike adjustments and minor repairs, bubble machines, food trucks, and more.

The event is sponsored by Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation and is being organized by River Arts Inc.

The Great Sauk Trail, a 10.5-mile trail running along the Wisconsin River through the Sauk Prairie State Recreation Area, is not the only great bicycling spot in the area.

The 400 State Bike Trail is 22 miles of flat, limestone paved trail through rural Wisconsin landscape, from Reedsburg to Elroy.

Mirror Lake State Park offers about 9 miles of fairly easy, wooded, grassy surfaced bike trails and Devil’s Lake State Park, near Baraboo, offers 4 miles of mountain biking on the Uplands Loop Trail and downtown Baraboo’s Riverwalk is about 3 miles long.

Meanwhile, Columbia County has no shortage of bicycling opportunities. There are 14 designated bicycle loop trails that explore rural landscapes, small towns, and wildlife areas, a handful of which originate in downtown Portage.

Not to be outdone by neighboring counties, Dodge County has numerous trails including the 15-mile Gold Star Memorial Trail that runs from Beaver Dam to Mayville, and the Wild Goose State Trail, a 34-mile link between Juneau and Fond du Lac.

The Wisconsin Dells area has bike trails, as well, particularly around Lake Delton.

For more information on bicycling in Wisconsin, visit Wisconsin DNR’s website.

