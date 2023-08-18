The park isn't even completed yet, though people are playing pickleball. Nearby, teenagers are congregating at the skate park with their skateboards eager to impress each other with their tricks. There's still work to be done at the park, and yet there's a pickup game at the basketball court and toddlers are climbing over play structures.

It’s another day at the popular, and growing, Culver Community Park in Prairie du Sac.

After its groundbreaking in October of 2020, the park has been groundbreaking, bring the community together for fun and games.

Thus far for the park, found at 340 21st St. in Prairie du Sac, $12 million has been raised for it. More is being raised to keep expanding it, building upon it, and adding even more amenities for local families.

When fully complete, the park, that will be run by the Sauk Prairie Recreation Commission and is owned by the village of Prairie du Sac, will offer 67 acres of active and passive recreation. It offers year round recreational opportunities and events for all ages and abilities.

“What I hope people get out of the park is enjoyment for the ages,” said Marietta Reuter, president of the Friends of Sauk Prairie Parks and Recreation, the organization fundraising and building the park. “There is something for everyone.”

Reuter, who has been involved with the project since it was first discussed in 2015, continued, “What’s most important is bringing in all the elements of our community and creating a place for all of us to enjoy.”

It’s been enjoyed and being improved upon day by day.

In 2023 alone, pickleball and tennis courts have been completed. Basketball courts were also completed earlier this year. Piers were added to a pond on the property. 150 trees have been planted. Operations buildings, like a pump house and shed, have also been built.

In the coming year or two there will be baseball and softball fields built, a concession stand built, and, potentially, another playground as well as outdoor sand volleyball courts.

All of this costs money. The next phase, without the playground and volleyball courts, will cost around $2.5 million. $750,000 of that has already been raised. With the addition of another playground, to be farm themed and located on the south side of the property, and the volleyball courts, the cost will be approximate $3 million.

Those are daunting financial goals, but reachable. Even with the hardships caused by the COVID pandemic, the park was constructed and huge strides have been made since.

In 2019 they did a feasibility study, asking 30 area businesses in the community how they felt about supporting a large park and would they be willing to donate money toward it? If so, how much?

The results came back: $2.5 million. To further bolster their efforts, Reuter met with Craig Culver and Lea Culver to see if they would be interested in the naming right of the park. They said, “Yes” in the summer of 2019.

“Our local businesses have been very supportive of this project, as well as some wonderful individuals,” Reuter said. “The community is anxious to see the park complete, now that they see how cool it is, and will be.”

The park currently has, among other amenities, an outdoor plaza, a room that seats 160, wandering paths, an heirloom apple orchard, a dog park, a sledding hill, and an ADA playground.

There will be fundraising events for the park soon. They will be present at the Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw and Festival in Prairie du Sac on Sept. 2. There will be a fundraising event during Parktoberfest, taking place Oct. 14 at the park.

To learn more about the park project, how to help, volunteer, or donate, contact Reuter at marietta@toolsofmarketing.com.

