For April Scheel, the journey is as much physical as it is mental.

“I just put one foot in front of the other.”

The 48-year-old native of Madison has cerebral palsy.

“The hiking provides me clarity,” she said. “It is my church.”

She’s sure to find sanctuary with her new goal. The two-time Special Olympics medalist has set out to walk the entirety of the Ice Age Trail, the famed National Scenic Trail that stretches 1,200 miles from one side of Wisconsin to the other.

She recently completed a segment of the trail at Devil’s Lake State Park, climbing up into the Baraboo Range. It is one of the most strenuous and difficult stretches of the entire trail.

“Everyone struggles with something,” Scheel said. “It’s the path you choose to go down that makes all the difference.”

The path she chooses, though hard, is one of optimism and positivity.

“There is so much negativity that exists,” she said, wanting to inspire others with her coming efforts. “Everyone can do something they didn’t think they could do.”

‘Had to figure it out’

For Scheel, she’s done things no one thought she could do, herself included.

She grew up on a dairy farm. Her disability made it difficult to do the work, but she was treated no differently as a child than anyone else. If the cows had to be fed, she fed the cows. If the hay wagon needed to be unloaded, she unloaded the hay wagon.

“I had to figure it out,” she said. “I had to have work ethic.”

School was hard. It was brutal, she said. When she went to school she, along with a boy with spina bifida, were the only two children in the school with disabilities. Cerebral palsy is a congenital disorder of movement, muscle tone, or posture. There is no cure for cerebral palsy.

She was made fun of, bullied, talked down to, chastised, taunted. She had to use a walker.

“Children thought I had cooties,” she said.

They ignored her; were scared of her; were bothered by her.

“It took me a long time to get past all that,” she said. “It took me a long time to find the strength within myself. That I am worthy. That I can contribute. That I do contribute just by being who I am. That everyone contributes by just being who they are.”

And so she hikes.

“If I can do this, maybe there’s someone out there with their own goals who now thinks they can do it. They can.”

Trail walking

It was during COVID when Scheel got the idea of walking the whole Ice Age Trail. She would be walking in the neighborhood and take note that they were empty, devoid of people and pep. There was no liveliness, just loneliness. It was boring and so she started walking county park trails. She liked it. She started walking state park trails. It made her feel good. She kept asking herself, “Where does that path go?” It was then that she decided that she could do the Ice Age Trail. “And where does that path go?”

It leads to an inspired hike that inspires others.

“It’s an absolute privilege to work alongside April in this endeavor,” said Will Meissner, a real estate investor in Wisconsin Dells who leads an ad hoc committee to help Scheel raise funds for the journey. “She’s absolutely on fire and her energy is an inspiration to others.”

“I am a vessel,” she said. “I am a vessel for another’s imagination. If there’s a will, there’s a way.”

That way is, oftentimes, through the varied landscapes of Wisconsin.

One of her favorite memories on a trail was recently on a segment of the Ice Age Trail. It wasn’t supposed to be raining that day. She was on a bridge crossing and it started to drizzle. Then it started to rain. Then it became a deluge.

She wasn’t upset about it. She wasn’t angry. She was scared a little. But then she wasn’t. She realized, peacefully, that she was the only one out on that trail. It was just her and the elements.

“It felt like I was the elements,” she said. The rain, she thought, was carrying her through.

“I was floating. I was being hugged. The universe told me to use my power.”

She did.

“There is so much beauty protecting us,” Scheel said.

There will be plenty of beauty for Scheel to find on the trail. There is no timeline for her to complete her goal. She’ll do segment after segment over time until they’ve been done. She’s recently started in Sauk County.

“Helping her make her dreams come true is a dream come true,” Meissner said.

Scheel has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the journey.

“I need items to support my daily life and make the trail more accessible and safe for me,” the page reads. She hopes the funds raised will help toward the purchase of a Subaru Forester, hiking equipment, and other costs associated with the hike.

Of course, she knows, the hike is bigger than the car.

“It’s the awareness of being myself,” she said. “Of sharing camaraderie with others. Of sharing the love of the trail.”

That trail is sometimes steep, like at Devil’s Lake. Sometimes it’s soaked through with rain. Sometimes it’s tall grass or along a lake, or pond, or river. Sometimes it’s in the woods or in farmland. She’s moving, one step in front of the other, to something much bigger than her. She’s moving, though, “rooted in existence of who I am,” she said. “I am the trees. I am the flowers.”

That bloom is illuminating her life and the lives of others.

To learn more about Scheel, and contribute to her hike, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/aprils-50000-mile-journey.

