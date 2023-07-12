Can you find the new canoe at Silver Lake Beach? It’s one of over a dozen “Portage Canoes on Parade” canoes that celebrate the community and the artists that live within it.

The canoe’s artist is Rubie-Ann Kohn and it’s being sponsored by the Portage Area Community Fund (PACF).

Painted canoes to be displayed in Portage this summer At the end of May, nine canoes painted by Portage artists and community members will be distributed to different locations in the town. The installation was planned by the Portage Tourism Promotion Committee and the Portage Chamber of Commerce.

PACF celebrates the community all the time, and has been since the organization’s founding in 2016. In big and small ways, PACF finds ways to give back to the city of Portage so that Portage can enhance the lives of those that live in the area.

The non-profit organization, a regional giving partner of the Madison Community Foundation (MCF), has given grants to projects as diverse as the community. They’ve supported, for example, the Portage Skate Park; the Portage Food Pantry; Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that delivers beds to area children who do not have a bed; Harbor Recovery Center; and the Columbia-Sauk Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA); among others.

“We anticipate giving more grants in the near future,” said Sandy Gunderson, PACF’s president, who has been involved with the organization since its inception. “In addition to focusing on general funding, we are also focusing our efforts on legacy gifts, endowments, and local scholarships to our area’s youth.”

Currently, the organization is partnering with Fort Winnebago Masonic Lodge 33 in providing a PACF grant to the Portage Park and Recreation Department for a new AED at the Portage soccer field.

The city of Portage was also recently supported by PACF with the canoe sponsorship at Silver Lake.

The Madison Community Foundation, of which PACFS is a regional giving partner, was created in 1942 to help others do their charitable giving their way.

Gunderson noted, “They provide access to field expertise, administrative and investment services, marketing opportunities, and legal status in an effective and efficient manner.”

Portage isn’t the only local community with a relationship with MCF, all working with individuals, companies, and nonprofits to help them achieve their philanthropic goals. Other local communities include Columbus, Lodi, and Rio.

All contributions to PACF are tax deductible and all funds received goes directly into a dedicated account to benefit the Portage area.

To learn more, and make a contribution, visit https://www.madisongives.org/partners/portage/portage-area-community-fund---give.

Perhaps your contribution can elevate a high school’s chance for success with a scholarship; or feed a hungry family; or showcase a young artist’s vision of a canoe on the shores of Silver Lake.

