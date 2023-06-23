Instead of looking down at one’s phone to know what time it is, Baraboo residents will soon be able to look up. That’s because the clock atop the courthouse in downtown Baraboo will begin chiming again in September.

The clock stopped working more than ten years ago. After the clockworks were refurbished and restored, they’ve been on display at the Sauk County History Center until they could be reinstalled after the courthouse clock tower was restored.

With work now being done on the clock tower, the time has nearly come for the clock to be reinstalled in the tower and resume operations this fall.

The clock began time keeping some time back. The courthouse was built in 1905. Ten years later the clock was installed. The Baraboo News Republic was there to cover it. There was an article, “Concerning the Courthouse Clock,” that was published on May 11, 1915. “The following,” it started, “are of interest concerning the new courthouse clock.” The diameter of the dial was six feet, six inches. The weight of the largest bell was 2,000 pounds. The weight of the smaller bell weighed 600 pounds. The tone of the large bell was an E, while the small bell’s tone was a B. “Winding, automatic by electricity once a day,” the article stated. “Only other automatic winding clock in state is at Green Bay.”

Automatic winding clocks, it appears, was something altogether new-fangled and wondrous.

“The memorial clock and bells are a gift,” the article concluded, “from the daughters of the late J.J. Gattiker, who was a county officer during his life time.”

John Jacob Gattiker was a Swiss immigrant who served as Sauk County Clerk and was on the county board of supervisors. He was also a successful merchant in downtown Baraboo, selling hardware with his brother.

The hardware of the clock, after decades of use, began to deteriorate. It then failed entirely. The chimes had been heard in Baraboo for nearly 100 years.

In early 2021, the Sauk County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to begin repairs on the courthouse. Then supervisor Shane Gibson stated that he hoped it would “bring it back to its original glory.” He continued, “hopefully it’ll operate for another 90 years.”

The problems with the clock were myriad. The main drive shaft would seize. The drive motor would fail. The clock hands became out of balance. There was further wear and tear. Additionally, there were few who knew how to refurbish and restore vintage clocks such as the one housed in the Baraboo courthouse.

Phil Wright was contracted. Wright, owner of The Tower Clock Company of South Charleston, Ohio, removed the clock pieces from the courthouse and took it to his shop in Ohio for repair.

Some weeks later the clock returned to Baraboo. Since the next phase of the courthouse restoration was to restore the clock tower, the clock mechanism was installed in March 2022 at the Sauk County History Center for viewing.

The clockworks, originally designed by the Seth Thomas Clock Company of Thomaston, Connecticut, will continue to be on display at the center until it returns to the courthouse downtown.

This gives the public only a few more months to view it up close before it’s housed away again to chime another hour. Time, literally, is ticking if you want to see it.