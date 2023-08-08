Early one morning, in Reedsburg, “Reveille” was heard. Men lined up, outside their canvas tents to receive instructions for the day. Most of the men would head out for a full day of work at the nearby canning factories.

There were peas to be canned and no one was there to can them. It was 1945 and a great many men and women were in cities and overseas assisting in the war effort. Roughly 320,000 soldiers from Wisconsin served in the armed forces during World War II, including many from Reedsburg and Sauk City, Baraboo and Portage, Wisconsin Dells and Beaver Dam.

Those peas, though, still needed be canned.

So, the men lined up outside their tents at the north end of Webb Avenue in Reedsburg. Then, they went off to work for less than a dollar a day in factories in Reedsburg, North Freedom, and Baraboo. They would work 12-hour days, six days a week.

The men were German prisoners of war.

A new sign, created by the Wisconsin Historical Society, now marks the spot of the camp as a remembrance of Reedsburg’s WWII history.

“During school and on TV you hear about WWII on the battlefield,” said Craig Braunschweig, president of the Reedsburg Area Historical Society. “But it’s important to hear how life was on the home front also.”

The sign is important, “to keep local history alive so you have a better understanding of the community, the people within that community, and their descendants,” Braunschweig said.

The idea for the historical marker began in 2019. Matt Carter, a Reedsburg native, came to give a talk for local students at Webb Middle School and also at the local library about WWII and the camp.

“The society realized there was a lot of interest about the topic and realized that it was a topic that a lot of people did not remember or know about,” Braunschweig said.

So began the process of getting the sign that was installed in late July.

The June 28, 1945, edition of the Reedsburg Times-Press noted, “German prisoners of war, to the number of 137, will be located here to help with the canning of peas in the region.”

The article said 60 of those prisoners would be employed by the Reedsburg Food Corporation. Forty would be employed at Herfort Canning Company in Baraboo, and 37 would work at St. Mary’s plant in North Freedom.

The public was unsure how to react in having POWs in their midst.

“These men are prisoners of war, and are of no concern to the public,” said Reedsburg’s police chief at the time, Frank Camp. “They are under direct supervision of the army, and citizens of this city and community should ignore them.”

Twenty guards and two local police officers were in charge of supervising the camp and those detained.

The detained did their work and, while in camp, found ways to pass the time. They played a lot of soccer. They sang church songs on Sunday in their native tongue. They staffed the kitchen and canteen, feeding all in camp.

One woman, who was a teenager at the time, worked with the prisoners at a nearby canning facility. She recalled, “They were very hard workers and the nicest people.”

The camp operated from June to August 1945. There were more than 35 such camps across the state of Wisconsin, including Columbus, Fond du Lac, Lodi and Waupun. Camp McCoy, in Sparta, was the largest camp in the state, at on time housing more than 9,000 German, Japanese and Korean prisoners and “enemy aliens.”

Nationally, the vast majority of those interned during WWII were of Japanese descent. Approximately 127,000 were in concentration camps (mostly on the West Coast) for the duration of WWII. Approximately 11,000 ethnic Germans nationwide were sent to camps during the war, as were about 400 Italians.

With the war’s end in the fall of 1945, the Reedsburg camp ceased operations. Soldiers detained there were repatriated.

The prisoners left. The tents in Reedsburg were taken down. The makeshift soccer field emptied. “Reveille” was no longer heard each morning.

It’s not forgotten though. “The historical marker is there to keep this history alive,” Braunschweig said.

