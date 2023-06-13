John Russell Wheeler, president of Columbus’s Farmers & Merchants Union Bank, wasn’t so sure. It was 1919. He wanted a beautiful building for downtown Columbus. The town was growing, the banking business was improving and expanding, and he wanted to build a new bank to befit the town he loyally and lovingly served.

He had Greek Classical in mind: something imposing; something clean and sturdy; something regal, with columns; a building to stand out mightily in town.

His wife, Anna Mae Wheeler, had other thoughts. She suggested to her husband that he commission famed architect Louis Sullivan to design the new bank. Sullivan was in the twilight of his career. The Chicago-based architect was known as both the “father of skyscrapers” and the “father of modernism.” The phrase, “form follows function,” is attributed to him. He inspired many. He was the mentor for a young Frank Lloyd Wright.

Regardless, Wheeler wasn’t so sure. He was hesitant about hiring such a progressive architect.

“I was scared to death by those first drawings,” he remembered. “I was almost ready to call the whole thing off and run for cover. It was Mrs. Wheeler who soothed my feathers and talked me into going ahead.”

The bank was built. The bank became a jewel in the city. The bank opened on June 14, 1920.

The bank was the eighth bank the famed architect built. The collection of banks are now called “Jewel Box” banks for their ornate architecture and standout quality along the Main Streets of small Midwestern towns.

Sullivan’s first “Jewel Box” bank opened in 1908 in Owatonna, Minnesota. The second appeared in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in 1911. The third, in Algona, Iowa, opened in 1913. West Lafayette, Indiana’s Purdue State Bank opened in 1914. Grinnell, Iowa’s bank opened in 1915. His sixth and seventh banks opened in Newark, Ohio and Sydney, Ohio in 1915 and 1918.

Sullivan’s last commissioned “Jewel Box” bank was the one in Columbus, Wisconsin. It is one of two buildings in Wisconsin designed by Sullivan. The other is a house in Madison.

During the building process, Sullivan was invited to stay at the Wheelers’ Columbus home. Sullivan accepted. He would visit the Wheeler family several times in 1919 and 1920 during the construction process.

When the bank opened, Sullivan presented the bank with a lamp and a stained glass shade that still sits where he placed it in the bank lobby.

The bank, since, has had several renovations and additions added to it. It remains as lovely as the day it opened and continues to conduct the daily business of banking to this day.

It was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1976. It was restored in 1997 and 1998. It had some remodeling done in 2012. It was used in the movie “Public Enemies,” in 2009. Johnny Depp “robbed” it, as John Dillinger, in the Michael Mann film.

The Wheeler family banked on Sullivan to produce a beautiful building. It paid off. The building, with its elaborately ornamented terra cotta on its exterior; its curling leaf tendrils climbing the walls; its lions guarding the holdings inside; its sun-dappled tapestry of stained glass inside; continues to shine bright.

It remains a jewel in downtown Columbus.

