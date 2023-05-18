In 1926, the population of Manila, in the Philippines, was around 500,000 people. Make that 500,001 with the birth, on April 26, 1926, of Celso Villavicencio, son of Manuel and Felisa Villavicencio.

Across the world, in Portage, the population of the town was about 6,000 individuals. The town was small. Children went to school. Families worked their farms. Downtown, the Fischer-Paramount Theatre Company building went up. So did the Raulf Hotel. Families ate at the local diner downtown and got their medicines at the nearby pharmacy.

Some years later, a man visited Portage.

“Once he came here, remembered his son, Philip, “he loved the people so much he wanted to stay.”

The man did. Arriving in Portage on Halloween night, 1963, he became one of Portage’s most respected doctors, and one of the only Filipinos for miles around. Celso Villavicencio served the town proudly as their doctor until his death, on June 3, 1992.

His funeral was held at Portage Assembly of God Church, with the Rev. Howard Edwards officiating. The church was packed with family, friends, and community members. The church was populated with those he helped give birth to and those children, too, giving birth themselves as adults decades later.

The birth of Villavicencio’s American Dream began in Manila.

There, amidst the bustle of the city, Celso earned his degree as a medical doctor at Manila Central University.

He got married, in 1956, to Mary James and he worked in his home country until 1963, when he left for the United States with his wife and became a citizen. He came to America with nothing but hopes, dreams, and a suitcase.

He traveled the Midwest working; his cinched doctor’s bag in his capable hands. He was a resident at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Sioux Falls, Iowa, for a time. He later took a residency for general surgery and orthopedics at Janesville’s Mercy Hospital. Later, he went to Rockford, Illinois, to do an OB/GYN residency.

“The unique thing about my father,” his son recalled soon after Villavicencio’s funeral, “is that he was the first Filipino to come into a town. Not only was he a stranger, but he was a foreigner.”

He was invited to Portage in 1963. He loved it. He decided to stop working from town to town and set up roots in Portage.

After about a year of work in Portage, he moved into his own office above Service Drug Store. He then moved his practice to 1512 New Pinery Road, not far, now, from the Portage Curling Club and the Badger Wash Car Wash.

Dr. Renato Baylon worked with Villavicencio for 22 years. He said of the man, after he died, “He was a kind man, a very compassionate physician, and a very good friend.”

He was not only a good friend to Baylon, but to the Portage community as a whole. He was an active member of the Portage Assembly of God Church. He volunteered to be the team physician of Portage High School’s wrestling team. He asked to be the physician at the Columbia County jail. He was the first in his neighborhood to put up a basketball hoop. Children in the area came to play.

It was children, his son recalled, that the doctor loved most of all. The doctor enjoyed helping bring children into the world; liked it more when the children he had once delivered were having children of their own, who he delivered, also.

“He was always there when needed,” Baylon remembered of Villavicencio.

Needed, he was, and wanted, respected, and honored. The children he helped deliver are still amongst the people of Portage – a community built, in part, because of the work of a man from Manila.

On board a Philippine patrol in contested South China Sea