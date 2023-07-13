The upcoming performing arts center at Wisconsin Dells High School is nearing completion and construction crews showed the foundation to district officials on July 10.

A future 700-seat, 32,500-square foot venue, the Performing Arts Center at WDHS is still under construction but has all of its foundation completed. During July and August, seating, appointments, doors, and windows, among other accessories, will be installed. The PAC is slated for an opening date of Aug. 30, just before the start of the 2023-24 school year, after breaking ground in 2022.

“At this point, we’re 30 to 35 days from the construction company sending the project over to us taking ownership of it,” said School District of Wisconsin Dells administrator Terry Slack. “I think people will marvel when they see the finished product. It’s going to transform what we’re able to do from a fine arts perspective.”

Slack added that the future PAC will host choir concerts, bands, and musicals, as well as boost the school’s already strong performing arts programs. He said that once people see what the auditorium has to offer, they’ll wonder “how did we live in this community without this facility?”

Along with the 700-seat stage area that features entrances on the left and right sides, the new PAC will have a lobby area featuring historic art from Dells pioneer photographer H.H. Bennett along with some student art, a large orchestra pit beneath the stage, a piano room, and a long makeup room. A theater prep area which features a loading bay will also be part of the PAC.

“It will be used for smaller events like NHS (National Honor Society) inductions,” said WDHS principal Allison Hoch about the lobby area. “It will be another event space.”

Hoch also pointed out the upcoming wall bump-outs in the lobby, which will give it an “art gallery” feel and feature the Bennett photos. She said that the lobby will have chairs for the smaller events, but will mostly have “conversational seating areas.” The lobby will also have four main entrance doors, which Slack said will match doors for the school’s cafeteria and library.

Behind the stage, along the top of the seating area, there will be a sound room and an overhead projector will emerge from one of the catwalks above the seating area.

Traveling performers may also do performances at the upcoming auditorium, according to Slack. He said these groups would do shows for students at all levels throughout the district. Local dance groups have given recitals at the Cal Center in Reedsburg in the past, and Slack said the new facility will allow them to perform those closer to home.

Prior to the upcoming PAC, performing arts shows were primarily hosted at Wisconsin Dells Middle School, which used to be the high school before the 2020-21 school year.

“This will move us from a ‘53 Chevy, if you will, to the equivalent of having a Tesla,” said Slack. “We’re just so excited to share it with the kids, the staff, and the community.”

The auditorium project is entirely funded through a $14.5 million donation from the Nelson family, which owns Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells and three other U.S. locations.