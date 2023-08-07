In 2021, the Brewers Association put together a demographic audit of breweries in the United States. It found that only 23% of brewery owners were women and only 2% of all breweries were fully woman owned.

A 2016 report, put together by a Stanford University research team, found that of 1,717 breweries surveyed, only 4% of them had a female head brewmaster. Of those, only 2% were fully female.

Those statistics, though dire, aren't as dire in Wisconsin, however. There are a handful of women brewers in the area, working at award-winning breweries. Women are making beer at breweries in Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Beaver Dam, and beyond, making their way amongst the tanks and kettles, in hopes that others follow in their footsteps.

“I love it here so much. It feels weird to say, but I’m a trailblazer.” Erica DeAnda is head brewmaster at Baraboo’s Tumbled Rock Brewery and Kitchen. “To make change,” she said, having years of experience in California’s vibrant craft beer scene, “you have to be that change.”

“I’d go to brewers guild meetings and I’d be the only girl at the table,” said Jamie Baertsch, brewmaster at Wisconsin Dells’ Moosejaw Pizza and Wisconsin Dells Brewing Company. “It was like that for years.” Baertsch creates on site a multitude of beer styles, sodas, and seltzers. “But this is a good community. It’s a nice community to work in.”

Sarah Ferree was born and raised in Beaver Dam. She became a stay-at-home mom and wanted a hobby to help occupy her time. She discovered home brewing. She started small on her kitchen stove. She got a bit bigger and moved out the garage. She got hooked in making beer. The smell of boiling wort would waft out of her garage on weekends.

She got good at making beer. She’s now assistant brewer at Ooga Brewing in downtown Beaver Dam. “My favorite place is in the brew house,” she said on her company website, “where I look forward to learning more about the craft.”

All the women have ties to the Pink Boots Society, a nonprofit organization that aims to assist, inspire, and encourage women and non-binary individuals in the fermented/alcoholic beverage industry to advance their careers through education.

Founded by Teri Fahrendorf in 2007, the Pink Boots Society raises money for scholarships for women to continue their education in order to break through glass ceilings in the beer industry.

DeAnda holds a glass of her Dutch Farmer Lager. It’s lagered for six weeks with a Danish lager yeast strain and brewed with chamomile, lemon, ginger, and coriander. It’s one of her favorite beers she makes. “It’s refreshing and crushable.”

Working in a brewpub in her youth in the Bay Area, DeAnda didn’t even like beer for the longest time. Growing up she’d try beer after beer and said, “This is gross.”

But then she took a sip of Petrus Pale Ale and her life, unbeknownst to her at the time, changed forever. “It opened my eyes.”

And it opened her future. She worked in California for a time in nano and microbreweries before moving up to Wisconsin, ending up at Octopi Brewing in Waunakee. While moving, she also got a full scholarship through the Pink Boots Society to Siebel Institute of Technology, a vocational college located on Goose Island in Chicago that focuses on brewing science.

She’s been at Tumbled Rock in Baraboo for four years.

“We’re underestimated by a lot of people,” DeAnda said. “As a woman brewer, we’re talked down to. We’re taken out of conversations. We’re cast aside. I’m here to prove them wrong. I can do it.”

And she does. The brewery recently won the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Award for 2022.

In Jamie Baertsch’s hand is a glass of strawberry lemon ale. It’s her bestseller. “It’s what pays the bills,” she said. It won the silver medal at the 2018 World Beer Championship.

That’s not the only medal she’s won. The Wisconsin Dells Brewing Company has won four medals at the World Beer Championship and three at the annual Great American Beer Festival. On the menu currently, she’s serving, amongst other beers, Sconnie Hazy Hop, a juicy IPA; Goose Jaw Iced Coffee Stout, made in conjunction with Wisconsin Dells’ Bella Goose Coffee; and This is Bull Sangria-style Ale, a Belgian Red aged in merlot, peach, and orange brandy barrels.

She’s been making beer for years. In fact, Baertsch holds the title, after research was done by the Wisconsin Historical Society, as the first female brewmaster in the history of Wisconsin.

Wisconsin is rich in brewing history. Though it’s hard to pinpoint what was the first commercial brewery in the state, it was around 1840. Regardless, as countless breweries in the state, like Miller, Schlitz, Pabst, Gettelman, and Blatz produced a gargantuan amount of beer, there were no women brewmasters. That is, until Baertsch.

Fascinated by the science of it, more than anything else, she was infatuated with making beer after taking a bio-reactions class in Madison at Madison Area Technical College.

She’s been brewmaster in Wisconsin Dells since 2005 and, though she still loves the science of beer making still, she leans more and more toward the artistry of it.

“It’s a liquid haiku,” she said. “There are just four ingredients. What are you going to do with them?” Beer is made from grain, hops, yeast, and water. She continued, “It is so creative,” the act of making beer, “and it fits me so well.”

So do the pink boots. Baertsch has been part of the Pink Boots Society since its inception. She remembers the first meeting was held in San Diego. “There were maybe 15 of us.” With thousands of members that span the globe, she said, “It’s bigger than anyone thought it could be.”

Strides are being made in the beer industry for women. The Wisconsin beer community has been supportive. “Across the board there’s been amazing support,” DeAnda said. Baertsch concurs. “Everyone is pretty cool.”

So, whether DeAnda’s got a pint of porter; or Baertsch a stein of Oktoberfest; or Ooga Brewing’s Sarah Ferree’s got a mug of Czech pilsner, glass ceilings are breaking and local breweries are filling glasses with beer, crafted by women determined to continue to succeed in the industry they love.

Without making beer, Baertsch said, “I can’t imagine what I’d do.”

