Bob Uecker saying, “I must be in the front row!” is from a classic Miller Light television commercial decades back. “Less filling. Tastes great.” That was the slogan for Miller Beer back then and it permeates to this day, as Bob Uecker, now nearly 90 years old, continues to call Brewers games at the ballpark in Milwaukee.

Some of Mike Thompson's fondest memories of beer are from those old commercials, and now the brewer from Merrimac is hoping maybe one day Uecker himself will stop by his Sauk City brewery and proclaim, “tastes great!" before leaving an empty bottle on the bar.

Or an MT Bottle, as the brewery is called, which is not only a play on words but Thompson's initials.

Thompson had been homebrewing for years before starting up his own operation at 207 Water St., Suite E, in Sauk City.

“The community has been very welcoming and supportive of us,” he said.

Thompson currently has eight beers on tap with a rotating seasonal list. Some of his offerings include Gordy Irish Wanda, Devils Door Way Bourbon Barrel Stout, and Gus Belgian Blonde.

One day, he said, he hopes to start canning his beers. Currently, he offers growlers to go.

Thompson, 41, was born, raised and currently lives in Merrimac and worked at PPD, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, in Middleton for 13 years before opening the brewery.

He has been homebrewing for 15 years. He was a stay-at-home dad looking for a hobby. His brother, Pete, wanted to try making beer and so he came over to Thompson’s house with the equipment to make beer.

“I fell in love with it at the very start and haven’t looked back since,” Thompson said.

MT Bottle Brewing is just a stone’s throw from the much larger Vintage Brewing Company’s operation, also on Water St. Thompson said he's excited about being a part of the community.

“I think a brewery is a good resource for the community,” Thompson said. “I hope this is a spot where people can feel like they can come and hang out.”

