In the field of butter makers, the Orchard sisters nearly stand alone. It’s a good field – one that Jennifer and Julie Orchard feel most comfortable in. They’ve been part of the state’s dairy industry since birth, after all.

They’re seventh-generation farmers. The Guernseys on their farm trace back 10-plus generations to their grandfather’s “Happy Acres” farm.

The cows are happy.

“Everything we do is for the benefit of these beautiful animals,” Jennifer Orchard said in the barn where the 120-some milking cows on the property are taking a break from the hot day outside. The blue sky is brilliant. The grass is verdant. The cows warmly lowing.

Guernseys are known as the “royal breed” because of their reputation for their rich golden colored milk. They need no special feed to create it. It’s done naturally. It’s pure. It’s wholesome.

Only 1% of dairy cows are Guernseys. It’s a rare breed, which is something that the Orchard sisters feel comfortable in, as well. Their creamery is the only farmstead butter maker in the state. Further, there are only 59 licensed butter makers in the state. There are only four licensed cheese makers and butter makers in the state that are female. Jennifer Orchard is one of them.

Jennifer, with her sister Julie, have created Royal Guernsey Creamery, making artisan butter.

“The best part of my job is working with her,” Jennifer said, pointing to her sister in their office – an office surrounded by photos of the cows they care for; two of which are standing nearby, quietly getting milked. “And producing the highest quality product for our local customers and loyal supporters.”

Their operation started in January of this year. Most all their sales are online. Their butter can also be found at Metcalfe’s Market. They sell three flavors of European-style butter: salted; Signature, flavored with garlic, black pepper, and parsley; and cinnamon. They’re all sold in hand-wrapped 8-ounce logs.

“We discovered this niche for artisanal butter,” Jennifer said. “Why can’t butter be artisanal like cheese is?”

Plans for new Dairy Forage Research Center available Plans for the new Dairy Forage Research Center can be seen in the Dairy Forage Research Center booth at the Museum of Badger Army Ammunition o…

It can. It is. The sisters are out to prove it, though, admittedly, the work, at times, feels like David versus Goliath. Butter makers like Grassland, Foremost Farms, and Land O’Lakes dominate the market.

Though the USDA stopped publishing Wisconsin butter production over a decade ago, due to confidentiality restrictions, back in 2008 Wisconsin produced 361 million pounds of butter. It accounted for 22% of total domestic butter production.

According to Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, “We were, and still are, the second-largest butter producer in the nation, behind only California.”

Also, most of Wisconsin’s milk doesn’t go toward butter, but toward cheese. “Of pooled milk,” the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin noted, “91% of it went to cheese plants, while only 1% went to plants that produce butter and milk powder.” This suggests, they note, that a minimal amount of milk from Wisconsin’s dairy farms head straight into butter production.

The Orchard sisters are up to the challenge.

“Because we are so small, there really isn’t a lot that exists for us,” Julie Orchard said.

Machinery, tools, equipment, logistical concerns, and more, are made for the larger manufacturers, not a little farm with a little herd of Guernseys creating little logs of butter.

But the butter, they note. The butter. It’s the highest quality. It’s something they’re proud of: their care for the cows helps create a carefully crafted butter that cannot be replicated anywhere else.

Jennifer Orchard left a successful career in biotechnology to apprentice and earn her cheese maker and butter maker licenses. She learned the craft through spending time at creameries across the region and got educational training at the University of Wisconsin Food Service Department and Center for Dairy Research.

Julie Orchard worked in public relations for years, working with clients in the field of animal health. She married a Holstein farmer. It’s at that farm, near Columbus, that the Guernseys and Holsteins reside and where Royal Guernsey Creamery has taken root.

Both women are excited about the future. They recently received a $100,000 grant through the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance. It was granted for the expansion of butter storage and warehousing which will allow them to increase the production, inventory, and efficiency of the creamery.

“This will take off constraints that we had with limited space to store butter,” said Julie Orchard, “and allow us to have full oversight on how our butter is handled.”

It is handled with care. The same care the sisters give the cows. Julie’s favorite way to start the day is by greeting the Guernseys with head scratches and chin rubs.

In the days, weeks, months, and years ahead, the sisters are eager to slowly expand their enterprise. They’d like to spread their distribution regionally. They think it’d be a dream if customers could find their creamy butter in Milwaukee and Chicago; Green Bay and Minneapolis-St. Paul.

But, mostly, they want to be sure to make the most delicious butter possible. Better, that all of it is possible by working with each other as the sun turns their farmland golden again – as near golden as the butter they, as a family, made together.

Photos: The Akaushi cattle at Generations Beef