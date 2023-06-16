Hunger doesn’t take a summer break.

According to Feeding America, one in nine children in Wisconsin faces hunger. Community leaders know this and so have seen to it that children have access to breakfast and lunch this summer.

In Baraboo, at Al Behrman Elementary School, located at 400 Mulberry Street, they offer breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. They offer lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meals are available Monday through Friday through July 10.

At Gordon L. Willson Elementary, at 146 Berkley Boulevard, breakfast is available from 8:15 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meals are available Monday through Friday through July 19.

Baraboo High School, at 1201 Draper Street, is offering free meals through July 19. Breakfast is served from 8:15 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Portage has a free meal program, as well. The Portage Summer Lunch Program ensures local youth continue to receive nutritious lunches when school is not in session.

The program is funded by the USDA, and implemented by the Wisconsin Dells School District, local partners, and community volunteers. The meals are available to all children and teens 18 and younger.

Meals are available Monday through Friday through Sept. 1, except July 3 and 4. Meals are available at the following locations:

Goodyear Park, from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Portage Public Library, from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; Lincoln Park, from 11:40 a.m. to 12 p.m.; and Sanborn Park, from 12:15 p.m. to 12:35 p.m.

Nearby, in Wisconsin Dells, several sites are offering free meals to youth in need. Most all are available Monday through Friday during the lunch hour. Sites include Wisconsin Dells Municipal Pool, Kilbourn Public Library, Stepping Stone Community Center, Spring Hill Elementary School, Rotary Park, and other locations.

The Beaver Dam Unified School District has a free lunch program through Aug. 17, except during July 3-7. Lunches are available Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Waterworks Park, located at 800 Denning Ave.

For additional food sites, and more information, visit the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s summer food service program site at https://dpi.wi.gov/community-nutrition/sfsp.