There is no telling where life might lead. One day, you’re celebrating your wedding day with your love. The next day, your new spouse discovers they’re sick. It’s cancer. The next day, a space opens up for rent. It’s a restaurant and you’ve always wanted to open one.

“Life is short. I wanted to go for it,” said Valerie Taylor, a newlywed and the new owner of Portage’s Levee Restaurant just outside of town. The restaurant has been there for years and, for years, Taylor wanted to own her own. “It’s a lot of hard work,” she said, “but it’s great.”

Taylor’s Levee Restaurant opened in December of 2022 after being vacant for a time.

“With our amazing staff, it’s great. And our customers. We have good people come in,” Taylor said. She lives in nearby Kingston and comes in early morning, every morning.

The diner’s been a pillar in Portage for decades. It started as a truck stop in the 1950s.The restaurant has had iterations of names and owners. Taylor is excited to be the next in line to keep the place not only alive but thriving: a place for locals to come in and commiserate over drip coffee and the dishes she’s proud of making and serving.

“A lot of what we do is handmade,” she said, looking back into the kitchen where a cook stands before a sizzling stovetop and a waitress is coming back to customers with a hot pot of fresh coffee. “Our soups are great,” Taylor touts. “We make them from scratch. We do a lot of things here that are handmade. We hand bread our chicken tenders; the chicken fried steak.”

The restaurant is a quintessential small town diner. Checkerboard flooring. Colorful stools at the counter. Old signs on the wall. Little curtained windows looking out across the road to the levee and, just beyond, the Wisconsin River. The place is as if it’s some past nostalgic time.

But time moves. There’s no telling what will happen, moment to moment, breath to breath. She got married a year ago. Her husband’s been diagnosed with throat cancer. The restaurant presented itself.

“Life was changing so dramatically,” she said, “and I’ve always loved cooking. I’ve always liked making people happy with food.”

Taylor’s Levee Restaurant customers are happy. Men are holding court at the counter. An elderly couple are enjoying a meal and their time together, near the front. A trucker tucks into his plate of food gratified.

There are biscuits and gravy. There are steak and eggs. There are farmer’s skillets and meat lovers omelets. A fried egg sandwich is all of $2.30. A stack of buttermilk pancakes isn’t that much more.

“We want to come up with new ideas,” Taylor said. “We want to give customers something they might not get somewhere else.” She recently had strawberry shortcake waffles on the menu with 30 pounds of strawberries purchased from a local farmer. “We do local as much as we can,” she said, mentioning she works frequently with Andy’s Meats in nearby Endeavor.

The restaurant is open at 5 a.m. every morning, seven days a week. Taylor was serving customers food on Christmas. With a staff of around 10, she has thoughts of having the place being open 24-hours a day on weekends. Maybe a dinner service will come. She’s got goals, thoughts, and dreams for the place.

“When we first turned the lights on the neighbors immediately came right on in,” Taylor said. Before being a restauranteur, Taylor said she did “a whole lot of things.” She was a CPA for years. She bartended. She worked in an auto repair shop.

But, always, through that, in the back of her mind: a restaurant where neighbors could come in for good food and good conversation. Those two things becoming ingredients to create something else: a community; friendships over a down home scramble.

VIDEO, PHOTOS: Wayside gets its final resting place The former Hollywood Wayside, located along Highway 33 near the I-90/94 interchange, came tumbling down on Wednesday. 

Richard "Murf" Schaper and Kate Schaper, co-owners of Schaper Excavating and Petroleum, took ownership of the 40 acres of land that held the old restaurant and Mobil gas station on March 6. They plan to develop a new restaurant or other structure there for an interested business owner. Kate Schaper said there already has been some interest, including one person who wanted to purchase a small lake on the property. Kate Schaper said she and her husband will listen to offers, but likely won't make any decisions until they've had a chance to clean up the property and expand the existing parking lot. "Like we told Mayor Ken Jahn, we want to do something that will benefit the Portage community," Kate Schaper said. Anyone interested in the property, located at W10416 in the town of Caledonia, is asked to call Schaper Excavating and Petroleum at 742-4686. 