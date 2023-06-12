Baraboo's AL. Ringling Brewing Company recently announced that it has reached a settlement agreement for a civil lawsuit brought against the business in 2021.

“We are happy that the matter has been resolved and look forward to a better and stronger future serving both the local community and visitors,” AL. Ringling Brewing Company Co-Owner Joe Colossa said. “We really appreciate all the support we’ve received from our customers, partners and friends during this time.”

The brewery, which opened to the public in 2020 inside the historic AL. Ringling mansion in downtown Baraboo, is co-owned by Colossa and Don Horowitz. They are also the majority stakeholders of the brewery.

Due to the stipulations of the agreement, no further information about the particulars of the lawsuit settlement was provided.

The lawsuit stems from 2021, when former employees and shareholders of the brewery sued the company and its owners for alleged sexual assault and allegedly lying to get them fired and removed from the company board.

This, according to a complaint filed in the Western District Court of Wisconsin U.S. District Court.

The complaint, filed in district court after those alleging the charges withdrew a lawsuit filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, outlined an atmosphere in which Colossa verbally abused then-General Manager Jonathan Bare, and sexually harassed and assaulted brewery employees Barbara Vera Torres and Carmen Vera Torres.

The plaintiffs in the case were Bare, Barbara Vera Torres, and Michael Grassman. Grassman owned a minority share of the brewery and sued for minority shareholder oppression.

They could not be reached for comment.

The worst beers in the world, according to Beer Advocate What are the worst beers in the world? #25. Old Milwaukee Beer #24. Heineken Premium Light Lager #23. Corona Extra #22. Desperados #21. Black Label Beer #20. Tecate Light #19. Kirin Light Beer #18. Colt 45 Malt Liquor #17. Labatt Blue Light #16. Beck's Premier Light #15. St. Ides High Gravity Malt Liquor #14. Coors Light #13. Red Dog #12. Corona Light #11. Keystone Lager #10. Bud Light #9. Keystone Premium #8. Busch Ice #7. Natural Ice #6. Keystone Light #5. Milwaukee's Best Light #4. Miller 64 #3. Natural Light #2. Sharp's #1. Budweiser Select 55