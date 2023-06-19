The denomination-wide schism with the United Methodist Church (UMC) has reached Baraboo and the surrounding areas.

Baraboo’s Emanuel United Methodist Church and Sauk City’s Blackhawk Bethlehem, among 41 other Wisconsin churches, sought to disaffiliate, or break away, from the United Methodist Church in a conference held last week in Green Bay.

Over 5,000 UMC churches have been granted disaffiliation nationwide amid a schism predominantly focused on LGBTQ+ issues.

The schism stems, in part, over a paragraph added to the church’s “Book of Discipline” in 2019, addendum 2553. It is a conflict over issues of human sexuality.

The paragraph reads: “Because of the current deep conflict within The United Methodist Church around issues of human sexuality, a local church shall have a limited right, under the provisions of this paragraph, to disaffiliate from the denomination for reasons of conscience regarding a change in the requirements and provisions of the Book of Discipline related to the practice of homosexuality or the ordination or marriage of self-avowed practicing homosexuals as resolved and adopted by the 2019 General Conference, or the actions or inactions of its annual conference related to these issues which follow.”

Differences over same-sex marriages and ordinations of LGBTQ+ clergy have been an ongoing issue in the UMC years before the 2019 addendum.

Baraboo’s First United Methodist Church is not disaffiliating.

“Yes, we took the vote for disaffiliation. The feeling around the vote was grief, relief, and optimism,” said the Rev. Cathy Christman, the church’s pastor. “It is never easy when conflict occurs. I am grateful for this liminal space – in transition, change and clarity to work and watch God do some good work with all of us leading by faith.”

She continued, “In this sacred space, I join with others who are lamenting, breathing deep, and looking forward to a renewed time of ministry for God’s kingdom.”

The Methodist church is the third-largest religious body in the United States, after Catholics and Southern Baptists. There are approximately 5.7 million members and 30,000 churches in the United States. These numbers will change nationally, and on a local level, with the splitting away over the issues of same-sex marriages and ordaining gay clergy.

According to data supplied by the UWC, Wisconsin had, as of 2021, 445 congregations with about 50,000 members statewide.

Last week 43 congregations voted to disaffiliate. More could come. The deadline to disaffiliate is by the end of 2023.

Most who leave will join the Global Methodist Church. Their mission: “To make disciples of Jesus Christ who worship passionately, love extravagantly, and witness boldly.”

The Global Methodist Church, recently formed, plans to uphold traditional conservative Wesleyan theology. Their doctrine says that marriage can only be between a man and a woman.

“Personally,” Reverend Christman said, “I have felt a renewal in my own call to serve the United Methodist Church.” She said, “I am thrilled to continue this journey with our colleagues across the denominations who have clarity on their own faith journeys.”

Baraboo’s Emanuel United Methodist Church could not be reached for comment.

Wisconsin’s Methodist churches are separated into five districts: Northwest, Northcentral, Northeast, Southwest, and Southeast. Some churches in the area who voted to disaffiliate include Dells-Delton United Methodist Church in Wisconsin Dells, Asbury United Methodist Church in Madison, and Cambridge’s Willerup United Methodist Church.

Christman said, “Baraboo First United Methodist Church will continue to live by our denominational general rules in our ministries: do no harm, do good, stay in love with God.”

With grief, relief, and optimism, the Methodist church is evolving locally. Those staying, and those disaffiliating are all in a state of change.

As Christman said, “We are blessed to live in this holy time and recognize God in the middle of it all.”

